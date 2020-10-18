Ashley McBryde joins CMT Awards as co-host

Left Menu
American singer Ashley McBryde, who has been nominated in three categories in November's upcoming CMA Awards, has been named one of the co-hosts of the CMT Music Awards, set to air on October 21.

Ashley McBryde (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer Ashley McBryde, who has been nominated in three categories in November's upcoming CMA Awards, has been named one of the co-hosts of the CMT Music Awards, set to air on October 21. According to Variety, the 37-year-old star joins fellow singer Kane Brown and actor Sarah Hyland, of 'Modern Family' fame. CMT announced earlier that this year's show would have four co-hosts, however, in Friday morning's (local time) announcement named McBryde as the third and final host.

Also added to the line-up on Friday was, including Taylor Swift, a long-time absentee from the country scene. Taylor recently performed on the ACM Awards for the first time in seven years and is continuing to re-embrace her country friends with a return to the CMTs. Others signing on as presenters include Jessica Chastain, Brandi Carlile, Demi Lovato, Katy Perry, Tanya Tucker, Kelly Clarkson, Idina Menzel, Diplo and Rob Thomas. The host and presenter announcements closely follow CMT's final reveal of performers who will appear on the show. The list of final performers in the mega event includes country and pop pairings of Kelsea Ballerini with Halsey and Jimmie Allen with Noah Cyrus, plus Shania Twain, Morgan Wallen, Dan + Shay, Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt, Maren Morris, Gabby Barrett, co-host Brown and the teaming of Luke Combs with Brooks & Dunn.

As reported by Variety, the week also brought news from CMT that a latest round of viewer voting had narrowed down the choices for the video of the year award to a final six, with Tucker, Ballerini, Combs, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert all up for the top prize. Voting will continue up to the time of the telecast. (ANI)

