Can't believe it's been two years already, says Neena Gupta as 'Badhaai Ho' clocks 2 years

Veteran actor Neena Gupta on Sunday celebrated the 2 year anniversary of her film 'Badhaai Ho'. The actor penned a heartwarming note on the occasion and said that her character of 'Mrs Kaushik' "will always stay close to my heart!" The 61-year-old star posted a clip on Instagram to commemorate the occasion, that also featured an ensemble cast- namely- Ayushmann Khurrana, Sana Malhotra and veteran star Surekha Sikri.

The actor in the note that celebrated the 2-year landmark of the film noted, "Mrs Kaushik will always stay close to my heart! Can't believe it's been two years already! Love and hugs to #BadhaaiHo team.#2YearsOfBadhaaiHo @jungleepictures." In 2018, the comedy-drama managed to cross the Rs. 200 crore mark worldwide despite not being released in Madhya Pradesh due to a cinema strike in the state.

'Badhaai Ho' is a fun ride with some rib-tickling comedy. It narrates the story of the embarrassment faced by a family when Ayushmann's mother, played by Neena Gupta, becomes pregnant at an older age. Sanya Malhotra of 'Dangal' fame plays Ayushmann's lady love in the movie, which also features Surekha Sikri, Gajraj Rao, and Sheeba Chaddha in pivotal roles. The film has been directed by 'Tevar' director Amit Sharma.

