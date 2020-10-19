Left Menu
Anushka Sharma embraces pregnancy glow, shares stunning sun-kissed pics

Embracing her pregnancy glow, actor Anushka Sharma on Monday treated fans to gorgeous sun-kissed pictures.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-10-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 13:58 IST
Picture shared by Anushka Sharma (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Embracing her pregnancy glow, actor Anushka Sharma on Monday treated fans to gorgeous sun-kissed pictures. The 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' star shared a couple of pictures on Instagram, in which she posed effortlessly. In the snaps, Anushka is seen smiling as she poses in sheer sunlight, amid the backdrop of a picturesque view of green shrubs in the backdrop. The actor looks stunning in the no make-up pictures. Sporting a casual look, Anushka paired a peach dungaree with a white T-shirt and white canvas shoes. The pictures capture the actor in a light mood as she gleefully poses for the camera.

The 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' star captioned her set of beautiful sunkissed pictures as, "Pocketful of sunshine," (along with a sun and smiling face emoji). Celebrity followers including Dia Mirza, Mouni Roy, Sonali Bendre and Tisca Chopra and many more showered love on the mom-to-be by leaving adorable comments over the post. On August 27, Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli announced the pregnancy and said they will welcome their first child in January 2021.

At the time, the Indian skipper and his wife took to Twitter to make the announcement as they shared a picture of themselves. "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," the couple wrote in their individual captions indicating that Anushka is about four months pregnant. (ANI)

