Chandrababu Naidu reconstitutes TDP politburo

Amaravati, Oct 19 (PTI): Telugu Desam president N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday reconstituted the party politburo and the central committee and appointed senior leader Kinjarapu Atchannaidu as the new president for the Andhra Pradesh unit. L Ramana has been retained as the president of TDP Telangana state unit.

Chandrababu Naidu, however, did not reconstitute the AP state committee though a new president has been appointed. Atchannaidu, who is also the deputy leader of Telugu Desam Legislature Party, has been given the new post since he was recently arrested in the multi-crore rupees ESI scam.

For the first time, film star and two-time MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna has been appointed as a member of the politburo, which has a total of 25 members, including three ex-officio. Balakrishna will be a representative of the party founder N T Rama Rao's family in the politburo, replacing his late brother Nandamuri Harikrishna.

Chandrababu Naidu's son Nara Lokesh has been retained as the general secretary in the central committee, by virtue of which he will also be an ex-officio member in the politburo. Former minister Kollu Ravindra, who was recently arrested in a murder case, has also been taken into the politburo.

Another former minister Pithani Satyanarayana, who has also been named in the ESI scam, also got a place in the politburo. Guntur MP Galla Jayadev has been made politburo member in place of his mother Galla Aruna Kumari, who recently resigned from her post.

However, she has now been made a vice-president in the central committee. Besides Ramana, who will be an ex-officio member, the politburo has only two other members from Telangana where the party is facing a virtual extinction.

In the 15-member central committee, four from Telangana, including an MLA Mecha Nageswara Rao, found place while another has been made the official spokesman. Former legislator Sriram Rajagopal Tataiah has been appointed as the party treasurer.

MLC Bachhula Arjunudu has been made chairman of the party disciplinary committee.PTI DBV SS PTI PTI.