Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chandrababu Naidu reconstitutes TDP politburo

Atchannaidu, who is also the deputy leader of Telugu Desam Legislature Party, has been given the new post since he was recently arrested in the multi-crore rupees ESI scam. For the first time, film star and two-time MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna has been appointed as a member of the politburo, which has a total of 25 members, including three ex-officio.

PTI | Vja | Updated: 19-10-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 15:25 IST
Chandrababu Naidu reconstitutes TDP politburo

Amaravati, Oct 19 (PTI): Telugu Desam president N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday reconstituted the party politburo and the central committee and appointed senior leader Kinjarapu Atchannaidu as the new president for the Andhra Pradesh unit. L Ramana has been retained as the president of TDP Telangana state unit.

Chandrababu Naidu, however, did not reconstitute the AP state committee though a new president has been appointed. Atchannaidu, who is also the deputy leader of Telugu Desam Legislature Party, has been given the new post since he was recently arrested in the multi-crore rupees ESI scam.

For the first time, film star and two-time MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna has been appointed as a member of the politburo, which has a total of 25 members, including three ex-officio. Balakrishna will be a representative of the party founder N T Rama Rao's family in the politburo, replacing his late brother Nandamuri Harikrishna.

Chandrababu Naidu's son Nara Lokesh has been retained as the general secretary in the central committee, by virtue of which he will also be an ex-officio member in the politburo. Former minister Kollu Ravindra, who was recently arrested in a murder case, has also been taken into the politburo.

Another former minister Pithani Satyanarayana, who has also been named in the ESI scam, also got a place in the politburo. Guntur MP Galla Jayadev has been made politburo member in place of his mother Galla Aruna Kumari, who recently resigned from her post.

However, she has now been made a vice-president in the central committee. Besides Ramana, who will be an ex-officio member, the politburo has only two other members from Telangana where the party is facing a virtual extinction.

In the 15-member central committee, four from Telangana, including an MLA Mecha Nageswara Rao, found place while another has been made the official spokesman. Former legislator Sriram Rajagopal Tataiah has been appointed as the party treasurer.

MLC Bachhula Arjunudu has been made chairman of the party disciplinary committee.PTI DBV SS PTI PTI.

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

German econ minister tells firms to diversify beyond China in Asia

German companies should diversify to other Asian markets beyond China to be less dependent on single supply chains which the pandemic has shown were vulnerable to interruption, economy minister Peter Altmaier said. Trade between the two exp...

DRI seizes 13.2 kg pseudo-ephredrine drug at city airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has seized 13.2 kg of pseudo-ephredrine drug, valued at more than Rs 13 crore in the international market at the Kempegowda International Airport recently. According to DRI-Bengaluru, the drug conceal...

Thomas Cook India & SOTC partner with Accor to promote safe holidays

Travel services firm Thomas Cook India and its group company SOTC Travel Ltd have partnered with global hospitality major Accor to launch a joint initiative to promote safe holidays in the new normal, the companies said in a statement on Mo...

CAPEX by CPSEs need to be scaled up for FYs 2020-21 & 2021-22: Sitharaman

Union Minister for Finance Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman today held Video Conference with Secretaries of the Ministries of Petroleum Natural Gas and Mo Coal, along with the CMDs of 14 CPSEs belonging to these Ministries, to re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020