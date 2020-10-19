Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sanjay Dutt has 'responded very well' to treatment, family source

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, who is battling cancer, has responded "very well" to the medical treatment, according to a family member. He was detected with a kind of lung cancer for which treatment started in Mumbai and he has responded very well to the treatment," a family member told PTI.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-10-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 17:20 IST
Sanjay Dutt has 'responded very well' to treatment, family source

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, who is battling cancer, has responded "very well" to the medical treatment, according to a family member. In August, the 61-year-old actor had announced that he would be taking a break from his professional commitments to focus on medical treatment, amid speculation that he was battling lung cancer.

"The news was like he has got six months or this month to live, (but) it has never been that scene. He was detected with a kind of lung cancer for which treatment started in Mumbai and he has responded very well to the treatment," a family member told PTI. "He went for his test today and the results have come out very good. With God's grace and everyone's blessings, he has responded very well," the member added. The actor, who was last seen in "Sadak 2", opened up about his cancer diagnosis for the first time last week in an Instagram video shared by celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim.

"This is a recent scar in my life, but I'll beat it. I'll be out of this cancer soon," Sanjay Dutt said in the clip posted on October 14. The actor is gearing up for the shooting of his next, "KGF: Chapter2" , in November. The period action film, starring Yash, marks Sanjay Dutt's Kannada debut.

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

UK government scientists warn COVID-19 reinfections 'to be expected'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Militant killed in Shopian encounter

Security forces killed a militant after an encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said. His identity is being ascertained, they said.Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation at Melhura in Zain...

Bengal woman takes to crowdfunding to support pandemic-hit idol makers

Moved by the plight of idol makers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a 29-year-old woman in West Bengals Asansol city has taken to crowdfunding to support 300 clay artisans in Paschim Barddhaman district. Richa Roy aims to raise Rs 20 lakh for ...

Soccer-Barca not among Champions League favourites, says Koeman

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman believes his side are not among the favourites to win this seasons Champions League with the Catalans having made a stuttering start to the new season. Speaking ahead of Tuesdays visit of Hungarians Ferencvaros...

Bypolls: Fight between Cong& BJP in RR Nagar, triangular

Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka assembly Siddaramaiah on Monday said it would be a straight fight between the Congress and the ruling BJP in R R Nagar constituency during the November 3 bypolls and a triangular contest in Sira, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020