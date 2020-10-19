Song Hye-Kyo makes 2nd round of book-donation this time in Paris – get details

Once again kudos to Song Hye-Kyo! This is the second time the Descendants of the Sun actress has involved herself in book-donation resulting many fans extolling her charitable activities.

Just a few months back, Song Hye-Kyo donated ten thousand Korean/English books by joining hand with the South Korean professor, Seo Kyung-duk to the Los Angeles-based Korean National Association. The objective of this activity was to provide information about the historic site of the Korean independence movement against Japan. Song Hye-Kyo's donation was part of a campaign that started in 2019 with an objective to 'refill' leaflets at historic Korean sites on the planet.

Song Hye-Kyo has recently once again donated another round of (10,000) books in association with a South Korean professor, Seo Kyung-duk. This time the donation has been accomplished at the Korean Cultural Center in Paris. According to The Korea Times, the donation was made to celebrate Hangeul Day.

While talking about the donation in association with Song Hye-Kyo, the South Korean professor, Seo Kyung-duk said, "I heard that many French people visit the center thanks to effect of hallyu. I hope the books can give a little help in promoting that part of the Korean history. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the condition of our historic sites abroad is not very good. So I think we have to pay more attention to them."

Song Hye-Kyo recently gave an interview to ELLE Taiwan. The 38-year-old beautiful actress said many things while looking back to her 24-year-long career, "By chance, I happened to hear about a modelling competition that was giving out school uniforms as prizes, so I decided to take part and was fortunate enough to get first place," Song Hye-Kyo recalled.

Song Hye-Kyo further said, "I had a pretty early start compared to other actors who are around my age, which has helped me accumulate a lot of great experiences and memories. Whenever I focus on giving my best performance, I realise that the number of fans grows as well. I was able to get to this point thanks to the support of my team and my fans, and I express my gratitude for that every day."

