Left Menu
Development News Edition

Song Hye-Kyo makes 2nd round of book-donation this time in Paris – get details

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 19-10-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 18:19 IST
Song Hye-Kyo makes 2nd round of book-donation this time in Paris – get details
Song Hye-Kyo has recently once again donated another round of (10,000) books in association with a South Korean professor, Seo Kyung-duk. Image Credit: Facebook / Song Hye-Kyo

Once again kudos to Song Hye-Kyo! This is the second time the Descendants of the Sun actress has involved herself in book-donation resulting many fans extolling her charitable activities.

Just a few months back, Song Hye-Kyo donated ten thousand Korean/English books by joining hand with the South Korean professor, Seo Kyung-duk to the Los Angeles-based Korean National Association. The objective of this activity was to provide information about the historic site of the Korean independence movement against Japan. Song Hye-Kyo's donation was part of a campaign that started in 2019 with an objective to 'refill' leaflets at historic Korean sites on the planet.

Song Hye-Kyo has recently once again donated another round of (10,000) books in association with a South Korean professor, Seo Kyung-duk. This time the donation has been accomplished at the Korean Cultural Center in Paris. According to The Korea Times, the donation was made to celebrate Hangeul Day.

While talking about the donation in association with Song Hye-Kyo, the South Korean professor, Seo Kyung-duk said, "I heard that many French people visit the center thanks to effect of hallyu. I hope the books can give a little help in promoting that part of the Korean history. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the condition of our historic sites abroad is not very good. So I think we have to pay more attention to them."

Song Hye-Kyo recently gave an interview to ELLE Taiwan. The 38-year-old beautiful actress said many things while looking back to her 24-year-long career, "By chance, I happened to hear about a modelling competition that was giving out school uniforms as prizes, so I decided to take part and was fortunate enough to get first place," Song Hye-Kyo recalled.

Song Hye-Kyo further said, "I had a pretty early start compared to other actors who are around my age, which has helped me accumulate a lot of great experiences and memories. Whenever I focus on giving my best performance, I realise that the number of fans grows as well. I was able to get to this point thanks to the support of my team and my fans, and I express my gratitude for that every day."

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean celebrities.

Also Read: Hyun Bin's quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

UK government scientists warn COVID-19 reinfections 'to be expected'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Banks sanction Rs 1.35 lakh cr concessional loans to 1.5 cr KCC card holder farmers

The Finance Ministry on Thursday said banks have covered 1.5 crore farmers under the Kisan Credit Card KCC scheme to sanction credit limit of Rs 1.35 lakh crore to help them meet financial requirements during the COVID-19 crisis. As part of...

Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hits Campbell Bay in Andaman and Nicobar island

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale hit south-east of Campbell Bay in Andaman and Nicobar island on Monday, according to the National Centre for Seismology NCS. The tremor occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres at 308 pm today...

Dr Harsh Vardhan interacts with Deputy CM of Gujarat Patel and health officials

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare today interacted with Sh. Nitinbhai Patel, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Health and Medical Education, Gujarat in the presence of district collectors of all the district...

Journalist's son kidnapped for ransom in Telangana

Hyderabad, Oct 19 PTI A newpaper journalists nine- year-old son has been kidnapped in Mahabubabad district of Telangana for a ransom of Rs 45 lakh, police said on Monday. The boy was abducted on Sunday at around 7 pm while he was playing ou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020