Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 14-10-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 14:16 IST
Many South Korean series aficionados firmly believe that the renewal of Crash Landing on You Season 2 is stuck due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. Image Credit: Facebook / Hyun Bin

It has been around nine months since Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin-starring Crash Landing on You Season 1 dropped its finale. Now Season 2 has already turned one of the most anticipated television series in South Korea and across the planet.

Firstly, Crash Landing on You is yet to be renewed for Season 2. The series starring Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin marked the highest rated tvN drama and the third highest-rated South Korean TV drama in cable television history. Variety Magazine named it as one of 'The Best International Shows on Netflix'. Time Magazine also ranked it as one of the best Korean dramas on Netflix.

In our previous post, we revealed that Hyun Bin returned to South Korea after filming his new movie in Jordan. On September 12, the Crash Landing on You actor arrived at the Incheon International Airport. He underwent testing for the Covid-19 disease.

According to the South Korean government's regulations, all Korean and foreign travelers are required to keep themselves in quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival in South Korea. Fans believed that once Hyun Bin comes out from his quarantine, he would prepare himself to work for Crash Landing on You Season 2.

Although the quarantine period for Hyun Bin is over, we still don't have any progressive information on the making of Crash Landing on You Season 2. There is even no update on the renewal of another season.

Majority of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's fans (who are demanding to see them together them in Crash Landing on You Season 2) may not know that a petition was already launched in support of renewing Crash Landing on You Season 2. It has accumulated over 10k signatures so far.

The petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 reveals three important demands – Reunion between Se-Ri, Ri Jeong-hyuk and the NK soldiers, Korean Reunification, and Se-Ri & Ru Jeong-hyuk getting married and starting a family. Huge number of fans have commented that the series really deserves another season.

Many South Korean series aficionados firmly believe that the renewal of Crash Landing on You Season 2 is stuck due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. Majority of the television series and movie projects were already halted and postponed in the last couple of months and the world is still badly combating against the deadly virus. Thus, fans need to wait longer for any kind of announcement in favour of its making.

Crash Landing on You is yet to be renewed for Season 2. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean TV series.

