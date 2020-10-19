Left Menu
TV actor Zarina Roshan Khan dies of cardiac arrest

TV actor Zarina Roshan Khan of "Kumkum Bhagya" fame passed away on Monday evening following a cardiac arrest, her daughter said. Best known for playing Indu dadi on the popular daily soap "Kumkum Bhagya", Khan's credits on the small screen also include shows like "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata" and "Vidya". According to the actor's daughter, Humera Khan said her mother passed away at 4.30 pm on Monday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-10-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 20:38 IST
TV actor Zarina Roshan Khan dies of cardiac arrest
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

TV actor Zarina Roshan Khan of "Kumkum Bhagya" fame passed away on Monday evening following a cardiac arrest, her daughter said. She was 57. Best known for playing Indu dadi on the popular daily soap "Kumkum Bhagya", Khan's credits on the small screen also include shows like "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata" and "Vidya" .

According to the actor's daughter, Humera Khan said her mother passed away at 4.30 pm on Monday. "She did not have any health issues. She was shooting for 'Kumkum Bhagya' a week ago. Suddenly, she developed breathlessness and we took her to hospital. "Upon reaching there, the doctors said she has passed away. We were told she died due to a cardiac arrest," Humera Khan told PTI. Khan's co-star from the show, Anurag Sharma said he was in disbelief after he learnt about her demise. "She was a strong and energetic lady. We all looked up to her. I couldn't believe she is no more with us," Sharma told PTI.

Lead actors of "Kumkum Bhagya" Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha took to social media to pay their tributes to Khan. Sharing a picture with Khan with a broken heart emoji on Instagram, Ahluwalia wrote, "Ye chand sa Roshan Chehera." Ahluwalia's wife Kanchi Kaul, who stars in the show's spin-off series "Kundali Bhagya", wrote, "Om shanti."

