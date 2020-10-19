Left Menu
Development News Edition

Need to conserve folk arts, promote artistes: Rajasthan governor

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday said everyone should participate in the conservation of folk arts and promotion of folk artists. He said works should be done in coordination at all levels for conservation and development of tribal and rural arts. Mishra said efforts should also be made to financially empower artistes during the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-10-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 21:39 IST
Need to conserve folk arts, promote artistes: Rajasthan governor
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday said everyone should participate in the conservation of folk arts and promotion of folk artists. In a review meeting of the West Zone Cultural Centre, the governor said changes should be made in the committees of the centre and participation of all should be ensured.

The online meeting was attended by representatives from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Daman and Diu, and Dadra Nagar Haveli. The governor took note of suggestions of artistes, committee members, officials associated with the cultural centre. He said works should be done in coordination at all levels for conservation and development of tribal and rural arts.

Mishra said efforts should also be made to financially empower artistes during the coronavirus pandemic. "The governor said efforts should be made to bring the north-eastern states closer to their member states in "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat", a symbol of the unity and integrity of India," a release said.

He said there is a need to work to bring the extinct local folk arts and tribal arts with the mainstream.

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Nigerian anti-police protesters must enter dialogue, minister says

Nigerians protesting against what they condemn as police brutality must end their daily demonstrations and enter into dialogue with the government on law enforcement reforms, the youth minister said on Monday. Thousands of Nigerians calling...

Delhi SI suspended for thrashing beggar

A Delhi Police sub-inspector has been suspended for allegedly thrashing a beggar in northwest Delhi, officials said on Monday. The incident took place on Thursday near Deep Market in Ashok Vihar area, a senior police officer said, adding t...

U.S. could soon take Sudan off state sponsors of terrorism list - officials

The Trump administration is close to an agreement with Sudan to remove Khartoum from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism and an announcement could be made in coming days, two U.S. officials said on Monday.The deal could also set in...

Guinea's Diallo says he won first round of presidential election

Guinea opposition candidate Cellou Dalein Diallo declared on Monday that he had won the first round of the hotly contested Oct. 18 presidential election in the West African state, heralding a potential stand-off with election authorities.De...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020