CJP Launches Campaign to Revamp Tribal Schools in Rajasthan

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) is spearheading an initiative to enhance educational infrastructure in Rajasthan's tribal areas, revealing the 'Adivasi School Thik Karo' campaign. Announced by CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka, this project seeks to audit and improve schools and hostels.

During a press briefing, Ranka emphasized the impact of CJP's efforts across India, noting that over 15,000 schools had undergone scrutiny as part of the broader 'School Thik Karo' campaign, which began in August. He highlighted that the campaign had exerted pressure on state authorities, prompting action in states like Haryana and Rajasthan.

Ranka cited recent news about Haryana's plan to demolish over 2,800 unsafe school buildings, attributing such developments to the campaign's influence. He reported that over 500 schools in Rajasthan had been assessed and announced the state government's ₹12,500 crore plan to refurbish deteriorating buildings over three years.

The CJP voiced concerns about the safety of educational facilities in tribal areas, referencing incidents like the Jhalawar roof collapse in Rajasthan, which resulted in student fatalities. The campaign aims to address these pressing issues by inspecting tribal districts extensively within Rajasthan.

Ranka concluded by affirming the campaign's commitment to ensuring accountability in school infrastructure investments, thereby improving conditions for children in tribal communities.