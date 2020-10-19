Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pitbull, Luis Fonsi, Join CBS 'Momento Latino Event' special

Pitbull, Luis Fonsi, Kelsea Ballerini, and Juanes have joined the star-studded list of celebrities who will perform at the CBS's 'Essential Heroes

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-10-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 23:21 IST
Pitbull, Luis Fonsi, Join CBS 'Momento Latino Event' special
Pitbull. Image Credit: ANI

Pitbull, Luis Fonsi, Kelsea Ballerini, and Juanes have joined the star-studded list of celebrities who will perform at the CBS's 'Essential Heroes: A Momento Latino Event.' According to Variety, the co-host of the event Gloria Estefan will also be performing at the event which is scheduled to take place on October 26.

According to the CBS, the special is being organised to celebrate "America's diversity with a focus on Latinx culture, bringing joy, awareness and aid to the Latinx community that has been deeply impacted by and played an essential role in fighting COVID-19". The special will explore the Latinx experience as told by Latinx voices through musical performances, comedy pieces, and other star-studded appearances.

'Essential Heroes: A Momento Latino Event' is being produced and hosted by Eva Longoria, Ricky Martin, and Estefan. The new participants joined previously announced appearances by Jose Andres, Arturo Castro, John Leguizamo, George Lopez, Isabela Merced, Rita Moreno, Ana Navarro, Freddy Rodriguez, and Wilmer Valderrama, reported Variety. (ANI)

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Adityanath dismisses Homeguards official for corruption

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday ordered the dismissal of a district commandant of Homeguards department on charges of corruption, a state government official said. Working on the zero tolerance policy on corruption, t...

Nigerian anti-police protesters must enter dialogue, minister says

Nigerians protesting against what they condemn as police brutality must end their daily demonstrations and enter into dialogue with the government on law enforcement reforms, the youth minister said on Monday. Thousands of Nigerians calling...

MP BJP minister accused of calling Congress candidate's wife `mistress'

Even before the row over Congress leader Kamal Naths comment about a woman minister dies down, a BJP minister in Madhya Pradesh is facing flak for allegedly using a derogatory term for the wife of a Congress candidate. In a video that went ...

IPL 13: Abu Dhabi wicket was not the best for batting, says Steve Smith

After registering an emphatic seven-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings CSK, Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith said that the Abu Dhabi wicket was not the best for batting. With this win, Steve Smith-led Royals has moved to the fifth posi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020