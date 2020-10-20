Left Menu
Makers of 'The Mandalorian' release special look ahead of season 2 premiere

The makers of 'Star Wars' teased the fans with another look of 'The Mandalorian' and more importantly, Baby Yoda.

20-10-2020
A scene from the 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian' special look. (Image courtesy: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI

The makers of 'Star Wars' teased the fans with another look of 'The Mandalorian' and more importantly, Baby Yoda. The new season of 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian' will stream to Disney Plus on October 30.

According to Variety, the new clip builds upon the previously released trailer for the series' second season, showing off the many landscapes and impressive special effects signature of the 'Star Wars' world. In one portion of the teaser, the Mandalorian says of Bady Yoda, "Wherever I go, he goes." This season of 'The Mandalorian' will be helmed by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez and will feature Pedro Pascal with guest stars Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito.

Showrunner Jon Favreau serves as executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson, with Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serving as co-executive producers. The writers for this season are Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Rick Famuyiwa. In his recent Variety cover story, 'The Mandalorian' star Pascal talked about the newfound fame he has found due to the role, and how he is able to convey the emotion behind Mando's armour.

"The transience is something that I'm incredibly familiar with, you know?" Pascal said. "Understanding the opportunity for complexity under all of the armour was not hard for me." Director Favreau said of Pascal, "He feels very much like a classic movie star in his charm and his delivery," says Favreau. "And he's somebody who takes his craft very seriously." (ANI)

