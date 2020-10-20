SRK updates his Twitter profile to Raj Malhotra as DDLJ clocks 25 years

As Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer cinematic marvel 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' clocks 25 years on the horizon of Indian cinema, to commemorate the occasion, SRK has changed his Twitter profile to his famous character in the movie - Raj Malhotra. The 54-year-old star has also changed his profile picture to Raj from DDLJ. In the profile picture, SRK is seen sporting the iconic leather jacket, with a brown shirt and a black hat adorned with feathers, as he smilingly poses for the lens.

Reminiscing about the DDLJ shooting days, Shah Rukh Khan got nostalgic and posted -- a special clip both on his Instagram and Twitter profiles -- some memorable glimpses from the classic hit. Expressing gratitude to his fans over achieving the landmark, and on the silver jubilee anniversary of the film, SRK noted, "25 years!!! Filled with gratitude towards you for loving Raj & Simran, with all your heart. This always feels special. #DDLJ25@yrf."

Besides SRK, the movie also starred Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Anupam Kher, Mandira Bedi, Satish Shah, Himani Shivpuri among many others. Written and directed by debutant back then Aditya Chopra, DDLJ is one of the biggest all-time blockbusters in the history of Hindi cinema. It went on to become the longest-running Hindi film of all time. (ANI)