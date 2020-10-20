"Don" clocks 14 years, Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani look back

Not Just "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" , Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Don" also celebrated an important milestone, its 14th anniversary, on Tuesday. Director Farhan Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani shared photographs from the movie to remember the journey of its making.

Their production house Excel Entertainment, which had bought the rights to Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 1978 film, remade the movie with Shah Rukh and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles in 2006. A sequel to the movie came out in 2011 with SRK and Chopra reprising their roles. Both the movies were directed by Akhtar. The official Twitter handle of Excel Entertainment posted a picture of Khan as Don, standing behind him are 11 policemen, which hints at the popular dialogue 'Don ka intezar toh 11 mulkon ki police kar rahi hai. Lekin Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahin, namumkin hai!'.

"Looking back at the action, thrill & chase that began 14 years ago. Here’s celebrating #14YearsOfDon," the tweet read. The same photo was shared by Akhtar and Sidhwani on Twitter. "Don ko yaad rakhne ki zaroorat nahin kyon ki Don ko bhool jaana namumkin hai. #14YearsOfDon," Akhtar said.

Sidhwani said he can still remember every day of shoot vividly as he has some beautiful memories of the film. "A big virtual hug and lots of love & light to a kick*** team who made this movie etched in ours and audiences' hearts forever!," Sidhwani said. Meanwhile, Khan's blockbuster romantic drama film "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" completed 25 years on Tuesday.