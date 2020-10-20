Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sacha Baron Cohen's 'Borat' attempts to pound out coronavirus on Jimmy Kimmel show

British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen on Monday (local time) arrived on the 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,' with a magnifying glass to spot the coronavirus and a frying pan to knock it out!

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-10-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 19:00 IST
Sacha Baron Cohen's 'Borat' attempts to pound out coronavirus on Jimmy Kimmel show
Sacha Baron Cohen at The Jimmy Kimmel show (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen on Monday (local time) arrived on the 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,' with a magnifying glass to spot the coronavirus and a frying pan to knock it out! Baron was a guest on the late-night show to discuss his new film Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, a sequel to the 2006 mockumentary.

Baron plays Kazakh journalist Borat Sagdiyev in the film. According to Variety, Cohen entered the house and sprayed the sets with liquid from a canister while announcing that Kazakh scientists had discovered a virus, from Wuhan in Israel.

Cohen then went around the set with a magnifying glass and a frying pan, trying to pound the virus to death. Kimmel kept explaining to Cohen that his method won't work. Kimmel was then subjected to a Kazakh plague questionnaire that started with a questionnaire related to jews.

Later on, Irina Novak who plays Borat's daughter in the film arrived on the set. She enters and asks for Borat's pants and he promptly takes them off to reveal the trademark Borat thong. "I have seen your film and it is wonderful," Kimmel told Cohen and Novak.

"No one who loves you will be disappointed. It is miraculous and I hope that many, many Americans watch it," Variety quoted Kimmel as saying. "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' a sequel to the 2006 film 'Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan"'(2006), will stream on Amazon Prime Video from October 23. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Madrid likely without injured Ramos vs depleted Shakhtar

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos looks set to be sidelined for their opening Champions League match against a Shakhtar Donetsk squad depleted by the coronavirus. Ramos is nursing a left knee injury and did not practice with the squad on Tue...

U.S. prepared to meet immediately with Russia on nuclear arms control -State Department

The United States is prepared to meet immediately with Russia to finalize a nuclear arms control agreement, the State Department said on Tuesday.We appreciate the Russian Federations willingness to make progress on the issue of nuclear arms...

Govt procures 98.19 lakh ton paddy at MSP for Rs 18,540 cr

State-owned FCI and state procurement agencies have bought 98.19 lakh tonnes of paddy till Monday for Rs 18,540 crore. Paddy procurement for Kharif 2020-21 is progressing at a fast pace in the procuring statesUTs of Punjab, Haryana, UP, ...

NCW chief raises issue of `Love Jihad' with Maha governor

Chairperson of the National Commission for Women NCW Rekha Sharma on Tuesday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari here and discussed issues related to women in the state, including rising cases of Love Jihad. Sharma claimed that t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020