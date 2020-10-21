Left Menu
Development News Edition

Happy to come out victorious from this battle: Sanjay Dutt on cancer

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt on Wednesday announced that he has come out "victorious" from his cancer battle and thanked fans and well-wishers for their unwavering support in this journey.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-10-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 15:13 IST
Happy to come out victorious from this battle: Sanjay Dutt on cancer
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt on Wednesday announced that he has come out "victorious" from his cancer battle and thanked fans and well-wishers for their unwavering support in this journey. The 61-year-old actor shared the news in a statement on Twitter on the occasion of his children's birthday, Shaahran and Iqra who turned 10 today.

"The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids' birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can. The health and well being of our family," Sanjay Dutt said. The news comes days after a family source told PTI that the actor had responded "very well" to the medical treatment for cancer. In August, Sanjay Dutt had announced that he would be taking a break from his professional commitments to focus on medical treatment, amid speculation that he was battling lung cancer.

The actor, in his statement, further thanked friends and family for being his source of strength. "This wouldn't have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time. Thank you for the love, kindness and the countless blessings that you have sent my way," he said. Sanjay Dutt, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital here, also extended his gratitude to the team of doctors and medical staff.

"I am especially grateful to Dr Sewanti and her team of doctors, nurses and the medical staff at Kokilaben Hospital who have taken such good care of me in the last few weeks. Humbled and grateful," he added. The actor, who was last seen in "Sadak 2", opened up about his cancer diagnosis for the first time last week in an Instagram video shared by celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim.

He is gearing up for the shooting of his next, "KGF: Chapter2", in November. The period action film, starring Yash, marks Sanjay Dutt's Kannada debut..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thai royalists confront protesters in Bangkok skirmish

Scores of yellow-shirted Thai royalists confronted anti-government protesters in Bangkok on Wednesday, with both groups shouting at each other and some throwing water bottles and other objects, witnesses said.The royalists had gathered at R...

Kerala scribe's family meets Rahul Gandhi, says he assured support

Journalist Siddique Kappans family on Wednesday met Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi at a rest house in Kalpetta and requested him to intervene and ensure his early release. Speaking to the media, Rehanath, a family member of the...

Shops, retail outlets in TN allowed to function till 10 pm

All shops, restaurants, and commercial complexes in Tamil Nadu would be allowed to function till 10 pm from Thursday in view of the coming festive season, and to facilitate further economic recovery, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said, easin...

Pakistan warns of new lockdown as COVID-19 mortality rate increases by 140 per cent

Pakistans top body, which oversees response to the coronavirus pandemic, on Wednesday warned that strict measures, including lockdown, could be initiated to contain the infection if people dont stop violating government guidelines, as the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020