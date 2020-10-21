Phil Keoghan on 'Tough As Nails': A show about unity in times of divisiveness

Popular TV personality and host Phil Keoghan says his competitive reality show "Tough As Nails" focuses on putting spotlight on people's united power at a time when the world is divided on all fronts. Keoghan, best known for hosting "The Amazing Race" since its 2001 debut, is back to the screen with "Tough As Nails" , a show which has been his passion project for nearly a decade. The series aims to celebrate the working class Americans, with contestants from diverse backgrounds—a farmer, firefighter, Marine veteran among others—competing together. Ahead of the show's premiere on Zee Café on November 4, Keoghan spoke to PTI over Zoom call from Los Angeles and said they shot the series much before the coronavirus pandemic took over and "created a lot of divisiveness." "There are those who believe in masks and those who don't. Everything in the world has become black and white in terms of opinions. There seems to be less grey area, less discussion and acceptance. "We felt there was a powerful message in our show, about what unites us, what is it that we all have in common, what are the things that can bring the country together," the host said. Keoghan said his cast includes people from all walks of life; there are men, women, young, old and even those with diverse political ideologies.

The binding factor, Keoghan realised, was that they all loved their families, believed in doing a job honestly and batted for a united country. "It's good to have a powerful, positive messaging at this particular time, especially in America where I've never seen the country so divided. I'm hoping that may be something from this show that can be used as a lesson." With an experience of more than two decades, the 53-year-old has hosted and created several acclaimed shows, including the popular 2004 series "No Opportunity Wasted".

With "Tough As Nails" , which Keoghan has also created, his intention was to bring the stories of everyday Americans to the forefront. "People who work with their hands, those who grow food and keep things running, it always annoyed me that there was a stigma attached to that. That somehow they (the working class) was less than others. "Someone accused me of wanting to start a class war because I was trying to acknowledge working class people. I am not saying they are better, I'm saying they are as important to our society because without them a country doesn't work," he said.

But acknowledging the importance of working class in the society through a show wasn't an idea that immediately excited TV executives. Looking back, Keoghan wondered if the world was ready for this idea ten years ago but recalled feeling there was an opportunity to do something with "real people in the real world." "This show didn't have a shiny floor in a studio with flashing lights and fancy costumes. The contestants are so called 'ordinary' people, wearing their fishing, farming, roofing clothes. They're like the every person, rather than the next star. "We felt there was a reality lane that wasn't fully explored yet. So many shows are focused on making people stars, not that we don't want our people to be reality stars but they are less interested in becoming superstars. They're not looking to change their occupations. They like what they do," he added.