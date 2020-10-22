Left Menu
Money Heist Season 5: Any link between Alicia, Berlin? Lisbon’s possible surrender

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 22-10-2020 13:21 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 13:21 IST
Since Netflix announced in July that Money Heist Season 5 would mark end to the series, fans have turned passionate to know what they can see in the final season. Image Credit: Twitter (@lacasadepapel)

Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5) will make its way to Netflix soon. The fifth season has undeniably become one of the most anticipated drama TV series fans have been waiting since Season 4 dropped its finale.

Since Netflix announced in July that Money Heist Season 5 would mark end to the series, fans have turned passionate to know what they can see in the final season. The series lovers are these days concerned about a past link between Alicia Sierra (played by Najwa Nimri) and Berlin (Pedro Alonso).

The series enthusiasts are already convinced that there is something more to the connection between Tatiana (Diana Gomez) and Alicia Sierra. Ever since they were introduced, many theories emerged to establish some undefined links between them. Alicia and Tatiana could be siblings and this link can be portrayed in Money Heist Season 5. The avid viewers have been left convinced that they could be sisters by having a look at their distinctive red hair. "The hair is basically the same colour and the nose looks very similar. Maybe they are sisters," one fan commented over Reddit in a textual discussion on Money Heist Season 5.

The viewers have always been suspicious of Alicia since her entry in the world of Money Heist in Season 3. Many fans believe that she has a deep connection with the gang, and their deepest concern is her potential past with Berlin. The first hint is her physical similarities with Berlin's former wife, Tatiana, as we have discussed above. The avid series aficionados can recall how she spoke about her late ex-husband who viewers thought sounded a lot like Berlin.

Money Heist Season 5 is expected to focus on the Professor's (Álvaro Morte) plan to get the heist members out of the bank that was not revealed in the previous season. Some new snaps from the set of Money Heist Season 5 have dropped a big hint in favour of the link with Lisbon (Itziar Ituño).

The pictures from the set of Money Heist Season 5 (from users on Reddit) show Lisbon standing outside the Bank of Spain and negotiating with the police. Now fans are wondering if she and her gang are pondering over to surrender.

Money Heist Season 5 doesn't have an exact airing date. But it is likely to appear in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

