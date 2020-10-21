Left Menu
Killing Eve Season 4 gets new writers, Isis Davis talks on uncertainty in filming

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-10-2020 13:33 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 13:33 IST
The release date for Killing Eve Season 4 has not been announced as the filming is yet to be accomplished. Image Credit: Facebook / Killing Eve

Killing Eve was already renewed for Season 4 in January 2020 before the premiere of Season 3 in April. Now fans are wondering when and what they can see in the next season.

The initial three seasons of Killing Eve had abided by a pleasant regular schedule. But that's not going to take place in case of Killing Eve Season 4. We all know how the entertainment industry shattered in the last couple of months in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. Majority of the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

The release date for Killing Eve Season 4 has not been announced as the filming is yet to be accomplished. This means, fans could be waiting much later in 2021 than usual. Deadline reported in July this year that the production for Season 4 of Killing Eve had been postponed indefinitely in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The filming was supposed to take place in Europe in August this year.

"Killing Eve shoots across multiple European locations. Due to the uncertainty of the world as a result of Covid-19, no shooting schedules for Killing Eve season four have been locked in at this point and there are various scenarios in play," a spokesperson told the publication.

On the other hand, one of Killing Eve Season 4's writer, Isis Davis said to BT.com that "there's still uncertainty around filming the series."

"I don't think anyone really knows. With the new rules, and with Boris Johnson saying we're going to hit a second peak, I don't think anyone in the industry knows what's going on apart from writers because all we can do is write. For the production side of things, everyone's unsure," Isis Davis added.

Many fans may not know that Laura Neal (Sex Education, Secret Diary of a Call Girl) had been tapped as the next lead writer for Killing Eve Season 4. "Laura Neal is frighteningly bright, takes no prisoners and can laugh at anything. She's wicked and wild, emotional and provocative," said executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle.

Kayleigh Llewellyn is also a part of Killing Eve Season 4 writing team. She is the writer and creator of the BAFTA-winning comedy drama, In My Skin.

"I'm so excited to be on Killing Eve because I adore the show and have wanted to work on it for years. On Killing Eve we do a writers' room. You all work to serve a higher purpose, and that requires a lot of compromise and teamwork. I'm loving doing writers' rooms, but people normally do them first, and then do their own stuff," she spoke to BFI.

Killing Eve Season 4's plot or synopsis is yet to be revealed. However, the relationship between Eve and Villanelle will remain central to the story. It is clear that the pair are as drawn to one another but fans wonder whether or not they will find them happily ever after. Their complicated relationship is the focal point of the show.

Killing Eve Season 4 doesn't have an official release date but it is likely to be aired in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscouse to get the latest updates on the television series.

