Ellen Barkin joins Kevin Hart in 'Man From Toronto'

Tony and Emmy winner Ellen Barkin has been roped in to star in the action comedy "Man From Toronto" . The "Switch" star joins Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson, and Kaley Cuoco in the Sony film, reported Variety.

The movie revolves around a case of mistaken identity after the world's deadliest assassin, known as the "man from Toronto", and a stranger, played by Hart, run into each other at an Airbnb. Patrick Hughes is directing the film, written by Robbie Fox and Chris Bremner. The script is based on the story Bremner conceived with Jason Blumenthal.

"Man From Toronto" also features Melanie Liburd and Pierson Fode. Todd Black, Blumenthal and Steve Tisch are producing.

The film is scheduled to be released on September 17, 2021..