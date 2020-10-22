Left Menu
Development News Edition

Correctional homes in Bengal organising Durga Pujas in strict adherence to COVID protocols

The authorities have bought idols this year, instead of their regular practice of making them in correctional homes, to avoid gatherings of inmates there, he said. "The SOP has made wearing of masks, maintaining physical distancing norms and sanitisation mandatory during the pujas.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-10-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 20:50 IST
Correctional homes in Bengal organising Durga Pujas in strict adherence to COVID protocols
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, authorities of all correctional homes in West Bengal have taken a series of precautionary measures and formulated a standard operating procedure to organise Durga Pujas in jails, an official said on Thursday. The authorities have bought idols this year, instead of their regular practice of making them in correctional homes, to avoid gatherings of inmates there, he said.

"The SOP has made wearing of masks, maintaining physical distancing norms and sanitisation mandatory during the pujas. The guidelines have been sent to all the correctional homes in the state. Senior officers have been asked to monitor that the norms are followed by all the inmates as well as staffers posted there," the official said.

Durga Pujas are organised in almost all the 60 correctional homes in West Bengal. "Inmates used to make the idols for several years, but this time we have bought them from outside to avoid gatherings. The idol-making process poses a risk of COVID-19 transmission," he said.

According to the official, prisoners, who used to make idols, have been engaged to generate awareness about health safety protocols. "Areas have been segregated on the jail premises to perform various rituals of the puja while maintaining social distancing norms. We have asked officials to earmark a separate place where 'bhog' will be prepared," he said.

The West Bengal government had released around 12,000 inmates on bail or parole to decongest correctional homes in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. They had started returning to their respective correctional homes since mid-September as per instructions of the government.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Goldman Sachs to pay nearly $3 bln to settle charges over 1MDB scandal role

Goldman Sachs on Thursday agreed to pay nearly 3 billion to settle a probe into its role in Malaysias 1MDB corruption scandal, and its Malaysia unit agreed to plead guilty to violating foreign bribery laws, drawing a line under a saga that ...

Donors pledge $600m for Rohingya to meet aid shortfall

International donors pledged nearly 600 million to support displaced Rohingya on Thursday, succeeding in bridging a huge gap in funding for hundreds of thousands of refugees. Britain, the United States and European Union organized the virtu...

L&T Finance net profit jumps 52 pc in Sept quarter

LT Finance Holdings on Thursday reported a 52 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 265 crore in the September 2020 quarter, boosted by a strong demand revival in rural and renewable energy sectors, despite a fall in revenue. The c...

Pelosi says Russia, not Iran, is the villain in election meddling accusation

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that while Iran was a bad actor, Russia was the real villain in allegations by senior U.S. intelligence officials that Moscow and Tehran have sought to meddle in the 2020 U.S. election.Everyt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020