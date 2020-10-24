Aquaman 2: Amber Heard’s role may be reduced, petition against her role close to 500K

Aquaman 2 got a new release date. But the franchise enthusiasts are mainly curious to know if Amber Heard will be seen in the second movie. Read further to get the latest updates on the imminent Aquaman 2 movie.

The avid fans and followers of Amber Heard want her in Aquaman 2 to reprise her role Mera. However, Johnny Depp wants the movie creators and producers to remove her from it. Earlier, many people signed a petition to get her removed from Aquaman 2.

Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard are currently in a legal battle. Initially she charged domestic violence against him, but later one of her new audio recording altered the case. Fans of Johnny Depp are now fighting for justice for Johnny Depp under the #JusticeforJohnnyDepp.

Amber Heard has been facing widespread calls to be replaced as Mera in Aquaman 2. It creates a headache for Warner Bros, with both of them (Johnny Depp and Amber Heard) holding major roles in Aquaman 2 and Fantastic Beasts 3 respectively. Now rumours are up in the air that the editors need to reduce the screen time without affecting the movies' central stories.

A petition over Change.org to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 has been doing well over the web world. The petition is very close to marking 500,000 signatures after she has been exposed as a domestic abuser. The petition reminds that she was arrested in 2009 for abusing a former domestic partner, Tasya Van Ree, demonstrating a repeated pattern of abuse.

However, Warner Bros. is not firing Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 despite her bad publicity from her ongoing defamation suit against her. Grace Randolph, the American comic book writer, host, and YouTuber recently tweeted steps might be taken to reduce Amber Heard's part in Aquaman 2 if need be. The same holds true for Johnny Depp.

Aquaman 2 is slated to hit the big screens on December 16, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

One more ☕️ post for today:#EzraMiller & #JohnnyDepp are definitely in #FantasticBeasts3#AmberHeard is definitely in #Aquaman2 HOWEVER they are shooting so that Depp & Heard's roles can be decreased if bad press...Also new female character will be in #Aquaman2#DC #DCEU pic.twitter.com/9l2FbiJq94 — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) October 17, 2020

