Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard’s role may be reduced, petition against her role close to 500K

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-10-2020 13:25 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 13:25 IST
Aquaman 2: Amber Heard’s role may be reduced, petition against her role close to 500K
Amber Heard has been facing widespread calls to be replaced as Mera in Aquaman 2. Image Credit: Facebook / Amber Heard

Aquaman 2 got a new release date. But the franchise enthusiasts are mainly curious to know if Amber Heard will be seen in the second movie. Read further to get the latest updates on the imminent Aquaman 2 movie.

The avid fans and followers of Amber Heard want her in Aquaman 2 to reprise her role Mera. However, Johnny Depp wants the movie creators and producers to remove her from it. Earlier, many people signed a petition to get her removed from Aquaman 2.

Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard are currently in a legal battle. Initially she charged domestic violence against him, but later one of her new audio recording altered the case. Fans of Johnny Depp are now fighting for justice for Johnny Depp under the #JusticeforJohnnyDepp.

Amber Heard has been facing widespread calls to be replaced as Mera in Aquaman 2. It creates a headache for Warner Bros, with both of them (Johnny Depp and Amber Heard) holding major roles in Aquaman 2 and Fantastic Beasts 3 respectively. Now rumours are up in the air that the editors need to reduce the screen time without affecting the movies' central stories.

A petition over Change.org to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 has been doing well over the web world. The petition is very close to marking 500,000 signatures after she has been exposed as a domestic abuser. The petition reminds that she was arrested in 2009 for abusing a former domestic partner, Tasya Van Ree, demonstrating a repeated pattern of abuse.

However, Warner Bros. is not firing Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 despite her bad publicity from her ongoing defamation suit against her. Grace Randolph, the American comic book writer, host, and YouTuber recently tweeted steps might be taken to reduce Amber Heard's part in Aquaman 2 if need be. The same holds true for Johnny Depp.

Aquaman 2 is slated to hit the big screens on December 16, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Avatar 2: Sigourney Weaver's underwater scenes updates, what more we know

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesian unions vow mass protests if president signs jobs law

Indonesias workers will stage further mass protests across the country if President Joko Widodo signs new jobs measures into law next week, the head of the main labour group said on Saturday. It is the exploitation of labour that were again...

Bikru ambush case: Gangsters Act invoked against 30 arrested aides of Vikas Dubey

More than three months since the Bikru village ambush, in which eight policemen including a deputy SP were killed, the Kanpur police has invoked the Gangsters Act against 30 of slain gangster Vikas Dubeys aides arrested in connection with t...

Bengaluru rains: K'taka CM announces compensation of Rs 25,000 for affected families

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday announced a compensation of Rs 25,000 for every family affected by flooding caused due to torrential rains in several parts of the city. The Chief Minister also assured a permanent soluti...

IL&FS misses debt resolution target by Rs 7,300 cr in Sep qtr

Debt-laden Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services ILFS Group, which had earlier estimated to address debt of around Rs 8,800 crore in the second quarter of FY21, on Saturday said it has been able to address debt of just around Rs 1,4...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020