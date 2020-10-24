Avatar 2: Sigourney Weaver’s underwater scenes updates, what more we know

We all know, Avatar 2 was in the process of making and James Cameron with all cast and crew are giving their endeavors to complete the franchise. The filming took place in New Zealand and concluded in late September 2020 after over three years of shooting.

Earlier, we got an update that Sigourney Weaver will be alive in Avatar 2 and as a human, this has been indicated through a new photo that features she (Weaver) as a human. Avatar 2 will contain humans in the sequels while the movie would focus on the oceans of Pandora and rainforest.

Sigourney Weaver has recently revealed that she filmed parts of Avatar 2 underwater. She told the New York Times how she spent time learning how to hold her breath for more than six minutes.

Sigourney Weaver recalled her preparation for Avatar 2 by deep sea diving in Key West, Florida and Hawaii. There she would "recline on the ocean floor while manta rays glided over [her]." Her preparation also included training with "elite military divers so that [she] could hold her breath, after a big gulp of supplemental oxygen, for more than six minutes."

The New York Times clarified what was needed of her in order to shoot the taxing underwater sequences for Avatar 2: Weaver and other members of the cast had to learn not to squint or clamp their mouths shut — both natural reactions when you're submerged — during take after take in a gigantic water tank. She had weights around her waist and professional divers who sped her back to the surface for air at brief, regular intervals.

James Cameron is working simultaneously on Avatar 2, Avatar 3, Avatar 4 and Avatar 5. The renowned Malaysian actress, Michelle Yeoh, who rose to fame for her intense role in Tomorrow Never Dies, joined James Cameron's much-awaited Avatar sequels as Dr. Karina Mogue. She will be seen playing the role of a scientist.

Avatar 2 will feature some superb and awe-inspiring visuals, and better example is this Crabsuit, which will be driven by humans in the movie and seems to have multiple functionalities.

Avatar 2 is slated to premiere on December 16, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

