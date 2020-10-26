Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soumitra Chatterjee very critical : family sources

The health condition of legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee remained "very critical" on Monday, neither improving nor worsening, his family sources said. "His organs like lungs and heart are working well and his blood pressure is normal but his consciousness is a cause of concern," the spokesman said. The critically acclaimed actor was admitted to the hospital on October 6 after he tested positive for COVID-19.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-10-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 18:23 IST
Soumitra Chatterjee very critical : family sources

The health condition of legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee remained "very critical" on Monday, neither improving nor worsening, his family sources said. The 85-year-old thespians platelet count had dropped on Sunday.

"His condition has neither improved nor has it worsened. The condition is the same as yesterday as of now," a family member said. A spokesman of the city private hopsital, where he is being treated, Sunday said in a statement "On the 20th day of hospitalisation and 17th day of ICU care Chatterjee's consciousness is not improving despite all our efforts. Rather it has decreased." His platelet count is little on the lower side and his haemoglobin has gone down, he said.

"We have begun transfusion; we are correcting the platelet count. We are trying definitive therapy to end Covid encephalopathy which is the crux of the matter," the statement had said. Encephalopathy is a general term to describe a disease that affects the function or structure of the brain.

"Our neuro board discussed ways like giving him invasive airway support after talking to his family," the spokesman said. The level of urea and sodium in his blood has gone up, he said.

Stating that Chatterjee was "maintaining well on other organ functions," he said with prolonged ICU stay and invasive support there is always a chance of secondary complications due to his advanced age and co-morbidities. "His organs like lungs and heart are working well and his blood pressure is normal but his consciousness is a cause of concern," the spokesman said.

The critically acclaimed actor was admitted to the hospital on October 6 after he tested positive for COVID-19. Chatterjee, a Dada Saheb Phalke awardee, had tested negative for the infection last week after which he was shifted to a non-COVID ITU.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC asks Karnataka HC to decide CCI plea for vacating stay on probe against Amazon, Flipkart

The Supreme Court Monday asked the Karnataka High Court to decide the CCI plea for vacating stay on the investigation against e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart for alleged anti-competitive practices. A bench comprising Justices A M Khan...

List of MP postal ballot voters not provided to parties: Nath

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Monday said the Madhya Pradesh chief electoral office had not provided the list of voters who could cast postal ballots in the bypolls for 28 Assembly seats scheduled for November 3. In a four page lette...

Kerala gold smuggling: Trouble mounts for Sivasankar as chats with CA reveals contradiction

The chats between M Sivasankar, the former principal secretary of Kerala Chief Minister and his Chartered accountant P Venugopal have revealed a contradiction with the statement he had given to the Enforcement Directorate. The WhatsApp chat...

Judicial panel into shooting, police brutality convenes in Lagos

The judicial panel investigating police brutality and the shooting of protesters in Lagos convened on Monday, promising neutrality and justice.Independent investigations into police abuses were a core demand of the protesters who demonstrat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020