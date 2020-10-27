Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jamie Foxx mourns sister DeOndra Dixon's demise with emotional note

American actor Jamie Foxx has a heavy heart after the death of his younger sister.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-10-2020 09:28 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 09:28 IST
Jamie Foxx mourns sister DeOndra Dixon's demise with emotional note
Jamie Foxx and DeOndra Dixon (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor Jamie Foxx has a heavy heart after the death of his younger sister. The 52-year-old comedian revealed the news via Instagram on Monday (local time), posting a black-and-white image of himself with DeOndra Dixon, writing in the lengthy caption that she "has transitioned." She was 36.

"I say transitioned because she will always be alive... anyone who knew my sis... knew that she was a bright light...," Foxx added of Dixon. A source close to Foxx relayed to People Magazine that Dixon died on October 19.

He added that there were countless moments during his legendary house parties when Dixon had gotten "on the dance floor and stolen the show..." Dixon "even gave her boyfriend @chrisbrownofficial a run for his money..." Foxx raved of Dixon's dancing skills in comparison to those of Chris Brown.

As reported by Fox News, born with Down syndrome to parents Louise Annette Dixon and step-father George Dixon in September 1984, Dixon was an ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation and began participating in the Special Olympics in the sixth grade. She competed for nearly a decade and moved from her native Texas to California, where she would live with Foxx after graduating high school in 2002.

According to Fox News, Dixon was presented with the Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award by the organization in October 2009. "I feel I was born to dance. I want to be a professional dancer,"

Dixon's foundation bio reads. "My brother has given me a chance to do some special things. I danced in his video 'Blame It.' I've danced on stage at some of his concerts all over the country. And guess what? I've danced at the Grammy's!" The 'Django Unchained' star penned in his tribute to Dixon that he has no doubt "she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on..."

Foxx wrote, "[Though] my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me... my family... and her friends...From sliding down my stairs with a grin as wide as the rio grand... to serenading us with all of her music... Deondra you have left a hole in my heart... but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me ..." Foxx lamented that he loves his sister "with every ounce of me..." adding that "our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love..."

He asked friends and fans to keep his family in their prayers. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kotak Mahindra Bank shares continue to gain; zoom nearly 10 pc

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank further gained nearly 10 per cent in early trade on Tuesday after the company reported a 22 per cent growth in consolidated net profit for the July-September quarter. The stock jumped 9.75 per cent to Rs 1,553....

Blast at Pakistan religious school kills at least seven, including children

A bomb blast at a religious seminary in the Pakistani city of Peshawar on Tuesday killed at least seven people, including children, and wounded dozens, police and hospital officials said. Unknown people planted explosives in a plastic bag, ...

Maha: Case against man for bid to kill sister-in-law

Police have registered a case of attempt to murder against a 35-year-old man after he allegedly stabbed his sister-in-law with a knife over a petty dispute in Maharashtras Thane district, an official said on Tuesday. The incident took place...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Melbourne on eve of lockdown liberationAustralias epicentre of COVID-19 infections, its second-most populous state of Victoria, said on Tuesday it had gone 48 hours without detecti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020