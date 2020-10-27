Left Menu
Bhojpuri singer Golu Raja injured in celebratory firing in UP

The incident took place on Monday night when Raja was performing at the birthday function of local BJP leader Bhanu Dubey's son at his home in Mahakarpur village, Station House Officer (SHO), Garwar, Anil Chandra Tiwari said. Raja was injured and rushed to a private hospital in Buxar from where he was referred to Varanasi, the SHO said.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 27-10-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 15:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Bhojpuri singer and actor Golu Raja was injured in celebratory firing at the home of a local BJP leader in a village here, police said on Tuesday.

Raja was injured and rushed to a private hospital in Buxar from where he was referred to Varanasi, the SHO said. The matter is being investigated, Tiwari added.

