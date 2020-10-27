Johnny Depp to receive award at Camerimage Film Fest

Left Menu
Hollywood star Johnny Depp will be honoured at the 2020 EnergaCamerimage Film Festival. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 57-year-old actor will be unable to accept the award in person, but will connect to the ceremony remotely from the US. Depp's "Minamata" features the actor as war photographer W Eugene Smith whose work for Life Magazine was instrumental in exposing the poisoning of the people of Minamata, Japan.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-10-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 18:44 IST
Hollywood star Johnny Depp will be honoured at the 2020 EnergaCamerimage Film Festival. Depp will be bestowed with Camerimage Award for an "actor with unique visual sensitivity", the festival organisers said in a statement.

The festival has also announced that the actor's latest feature "Minamata" will bring the curtains down on its 28th edition. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 57-year-old actor will be unable to accept the award in person, but will connect to the ceremony remotely from the US.

Depp's "Minamata" features the actor as war photographer W Eugene Smith whose work for Life Magazine was instrumental in exposing the poisoning of the people of Minamata, Japan. Directed by Andrew Levitas, the movie is based on the book co-written by Smith and his wife, environmentalist Aileen Mioko Smith. It has been adapted by David K Kessler.

The 2020 EnergaCamerimage Film Festival will be held in Torun, Poland from November 14 to 21 this year..

