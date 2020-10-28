Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan and Celine Dion to star in Screen Gems romantic drama

"Quantico" star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, "Outlander" star Sam Heughan and music icon Celine Dion have been roped in to star in a romantic drama, tentatively titled "Text For You". The film is inspired by the 2016 German-language box office hit "SMS Fur Dich", which is based on Sofie Cramer's popular novel of the same name.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-10-2020 10:29 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 10:29 IST
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan and Celine Dion to star in Screen Gems romantic drama

"Quantico" star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, "Outlander" star Sam Heughan and music icon Celine Dion have been roped in to star in a romantic drama, tentatively titled "Text For You" . According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Grace Is Gone" director Jim Strouse is helm the film from Screen Gems.

Strouse has co-written the screenplay with Lauryn Kahn undertaking the most recent rewrite. The film is inspired by the 2016 German-language box office hit "SMS Fur Dich" , which is based on Sofie Cramer's popular novel of the same name. The plot revolves around a woman who, to ease the pain after tragically losing her fiance, starts to send romantic texts to his old cell. It turns out that the phone number has been reassigned to a man across town suffering from similar heartbreak. The two meet and feel an undeniable connection, but can't seem to leave the past behind. In the remake, the music and influence of Dion, known for her Oscar winning love ballad "My Heart Will Go On" from "Titanic" and other inspirational songs like "The Power of Love" , gives them the courage to take a chance on love again.

Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Esther Hornstein are producing the film for Thunder Road, the banner behind films like "A Star is Born" and "John Wick"..

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tata Motors shares jump nearly 6 pc after earnings announcement

Shares of Tata Motors jumped nearly 6 per cent in early trade on Wednesday after the company said it expects gradual recovery of demand and supply in the coming months. Defying disappointing earnings in the September quarter, the stock open...

Japan not eyeing new reactors to help reach 2050 carbon-neutral goal

Japan is not considering building new nuclear power plants to help it become carbon-free by 2050, the governments top spokesman said on Wednesday.For the worlds fifth-biggest emitter, reining in emissions from utilities that contribute abou...

Uttarakhand govt dismisses suspended judge Deepali Sharma

Accepting the decision of the Uttarakhand High Court, the state government dismissed civil judge Deepali Sharma Senior Division from service on Tuesday. A full judge bench of High court issued an order on October 14 regarding the dismissal ...

China accuses U.S. of deflecting blame as diplomatic row shifts to climate

A senior Chinese official accused the United States on Wednesday of deflecting blame and breaking its word when it comes to fighting climate change, as the simmering diplomatic row between the worlds two biggest economies shifts to the envi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020