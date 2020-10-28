Left Menu
Violet Evergarden Season 2’s making can take extra time, what more we know

Updated: 28-10-2020 12:22 IST
In case, if Kyoto Animation is secretly working on Violet Evergarden Season 2, still they need extra time to work on it than before. Image Credit: Facebook / Violet Evergarden

Many fans are wondering when Violet Evergarden will be renewed for Season 2. Fans of Season 1 have been passionately waiting for the second season since the first season dropped its finale around 2.5 years back.

The making of Violet Evergarden Season 2 is not directly announced. But Kyoto Animation recently revealed that they are working on something new. Now the series lovers firmly believe that they are certainly working on the second season.

The cast for Violet Evergarden Season 2 will include Yui Ishikawa as Violet, Kyle McCarley as Claudia, Daisuke Namikawa as Gilbert Boganwilia, Minor Chihara as Erica, Takua Ingi, Reba Buhar as Catalia, etc.

In case, if Kyoto Animation is secretly working on Violet Evergarden Season 2, still they need extra time to work on it than before. The main obstacle on the track of development is the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

We all know how China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic shattered the entire entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time.

However, fans are these days delighted with the release of anime film titled Violet Evergarden the Movie. The anime film was released on September 18, 2020.

In the first weekend of Violet Evergarden the Movie's release, the film grossed ¥559 million over the 5-day holiday weekend in Japan coming in at No. 2 behind Tenet, outpacing the financial performance of the first film, Violet Evergarden: Eternity and Auto Memory Doll. By its fifth week in release, the film had sold over 1 million tickets and earned 1.454 billion yen ($13.77 million).

Various sources have reported that Violet Evergarden will surely return for Season 2 but the creators are currently silent on its renewal and making. Fingers crossed, hoping for the second season soon.

