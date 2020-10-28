Will Fairy Tail be renewed for Season 10? What we know so far

Will Fairy Tail Season 10 come in future? Is there any chance? Many anime enthusiasts believe that Fairy Tail will be renewed for Season 10 in future.

Shinji Ishihara-directed Fairy Tail Season 9 premiered on October 7, 2018 on TV Tokyo and was simultaneously released by Funimation with a broadcast dub in North America. The finale was aired on September 29, 2019.

Since then fans have been wondering whether Fairy Tail will ever be renewed for Season 10 or not. Let us remind you that it was already announced that Season 9 would be the final season and end the series.

Fairy Tail Season 9 was crucial and it managed to accumulate a good review. However, the moments and presentations of fights deteriorated from the previous seasons.

Fairy Tail Season 9 was made into two story arcs. The first seven episodes continue the 'Avatar' arc, which adapts material from the final chapter of the 49th volume to the second-to-last chapter of the 51st volume of the Fairy Tail manga by Hiro Mashima, depicting Natsu, Lucy, and Happy's journey to reorganize their disbanded guild.

The remaining 44 episodes form the 'Alvarez' arc, which adapts material from the last chapter of the 51st volume to the manga's conclusion, depicting the guild's war with the militaristic Alvarez Empire, and Natsu's final battle with his adversaries Zeref and Acnologia.

Fairy Tail Season 9 brought conclusion to Natsu and Lucy's adventures after their struggle against Acnologia. There is nothing left in the story for making Fairy Tail Season 10. However, everything depends on the series makers who may ever think of bringing it with a new story.

