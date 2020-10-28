Jennifer Lawrence says she has been voting against her own rights as a Republican

Left Menu
Almost a week after she made headlines with her statements about reversing the course despite hailing from a Republican household, actor Jennifer Lawrence on Tuesday (local time) clarified her voting record.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-10-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 16:31 IST
Actor Jennifer Lawrence . Image Credit: ANI

Almost a week after she made headlines with her statements about reversing the course despite hailing from a Republican household, actor Jennifer Lawrence on Tuesday (local time) clarified her voting record. She took to Twitter to expand more on her political views ahead of the upcoming American presidential elections.

"I would like to clarify my voting record, which is the subject of many circulating headlines," she tweeted. "I grew up in a Republican family and voted for John McCain in 2008, but through Obama's presidency, and growing up to realize I was voting against my own rights, I am proud to say I am a Democrat #Obama #HRC #BidenHarris," she added.

According to Fox News, Lawrence is casting her ballot this time for Democratic Party's candidate Joe Biden. During her chat on 'Absolutely Not,' the Oscar-winning actor said that she understood "the fiscal benefits of the Republican policies," but found that "the social issues weren't in line with" her own beliefs. Lawrence had also said that she found former President Barack Obama's presidency to be tamer in comparison to Donald Trump led current administration. (ANI)

