Randeep Hooda undergoes COVID-19 test ahead of 'Unfair and Lovely' shoot

Actor Randeep Hooda underwent COVID-19 test before beginning shooting for his upcoming project 'Unfair and Lovely' post lockdown. The 44-year-old actor took to his Instagram handle on Wednesday to share a photo of himself. The post was captioned as, ''Precaution is better than cure. Going to shoot so got Corona tested! Hope it all goes well#UnfairAndLovely #covid_19''.

This month film company Sony Pictures Film India is all set to team up with Hooda and actor Ileana D'Cruz for film 'Unfair and Lovely.' Both Hooda and D'Cruz announced the film on their Instagram accounts by sharing a picture each of themselves and explaining about how the film will focus on the beauty standards based on skin colour.

The film will be helmed by Balwinder Singh, the director of 'Saand Ki Aankh,' and 'Mubarakan'. (ANI)