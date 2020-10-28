DICE expands into India; to offer personalised global event recommendations

Left Menu
Available via the DICE app and website, DICE will offer both personalised global event recommendations - powered by DICE discovery - and ticketing, ensuring fans never miss out on the best music, arts and cultural livestreams from cities around the world, he added. Its exclusive upcoming livestream events airing globally include retroFuture, Pabllo Vittar, Anushka Manchanda (NUKA) and Raghav Meattle.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 21:03 IST
DICE - a ticketing and discovery platform for live events and live streams - on Wednesday announced its expansion into India bringing in local and international artists for Indian audiences. DICE has worked with some of the biggest international artists including Kanye West, A$AP Rocky, David Guetta, Tyler The Creator, Billie Eilish, Bjork and Nick Cave. DICE is live in the UK, the US, France, Italy, Spain and Australia - and accessible to fans globally through its livestream offering.

"With venues in lockdown since the pandemic struck, high quality live streamed shows have quickly become an important new source of revenue and engagement for artists. While artists get a global stage, fans get to enjoy a world-class music experience powered by personalised recommendations," Phil Hutcheon, Founder and CEO of DICE, said. Available via the DICE app and website, DICE will offer both personalised global event recommendations - powered by DICE discovery - and ticketing, ensuring fans never miss out on the best music, arts and cultural livestreams from cities around the world, he added.

Its exclusive upcoming livestream events airing globally include retroFuture, Pabllo Vittar, Anushka Manchanda (NUKA) and Raghav Meattle. DICE, founded in 2014, introduced livestreaming to its offering this April after the pandemic broke out. It has showcased over 4,000 livestreams, sold tickets in 145 countries and worked on exclusive live streams with Laura Marling, Nick Cave, Kylie Minogue and Bjork.

DICE's long term aim in India is to build a more sustainable live industry to help venues, promoters and artists thrive, DICE India Lead Arnav Banerjee said. "Our commitment to the highest production values, as well as our unique ability to recreate the sense of anticipation and exclusivity that fans love about traditional gigs, means we attract the very best in local and international talent," he added.

He said a number of people from India have participated in previous global live streams that gave the company the confidence to expand into the Indian market.

