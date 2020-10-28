Left Menu
Music experience, smart home control top reasons to buy smart speakers in non-metros: Study

A majority of respondents in non-metros have said that enhanced music experience and convenience to set-up a smart home are the main reasons to buy smart speakers, a study by Karvy Insights for Amazon India said on Wednesday. "Nearly 50 per cent of the non-metro city respondents felt that setting up a smart home is the number one reason to purchase or consider buying a smart speaker.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 22:41 IST
A majority of respondents in non-metros have said that enhanced music experience and convenience to set-up a smart home are the main reasons to buy smart speakers, a study by Karvy Insights for Amazon India said on Wednesday. Close to 48 per cent of respondents cited improving language and pronunciation skills for children as other reasons for buying smart speakers.

"The study revealed that 58 per cent of the respondents in non-metros listen to music and unwind every day. Also, nearly all respondents who use phone or Bluetooth speakers complained about draining phone battery and interruptions in music playback when they received a call. "Smart speakers, on the other hand, are a great way to enjoy on-demand music as all smart speaker owners (100 per cent) in the study used it for streaming music," the survey said.

The study titled 'Understanding Smart Speaker Usage in non-metro cities' collected inputs from over 1,000 respondents, including owners and non-owners of smart speakers. "Nearly 50 per cent of the non-metro city respondents felt that setting up a smart home is the number one reason to purchase or consider buying a smart speaker. Smart speakers and voice-control make setting up a smart home easy and affordable without the hassles of re-wiring," the study said.

Respondents from cities like Lucknow, Kanpur, Patna, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Vijaywada and Vishakapatnam shared that on an average they use smart speakers for over 2.5 hours every day. The study noted that interacting in Hindi with the voice assistant also emerged as a popular trend, with 43 per cent of smart speaker owners from non-metros interacting with their smart speaker in Hindi.

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

