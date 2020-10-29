Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Why Women Kill' S2 to feature Nick Frost, Allison Tolman

Actors Nick Frost and Allison Tolman are set to star in the second season CBS All Access' anthology series "Why Women Kill". Frost, who starred in filmmaker Edgar Wright's "Three Flavours Cornetto" trilogy alongside Simon Pegg, will portray Bertram, Alma's beloved husband. He spends his days as a veterinarian putting sick and injured animals out of their misery.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-10-2020 09:40 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 09:40 IST
'Why Women Kill' S2 to feature Nick Frost, Allison Tolman

Actors Nick Frost and Allison Tolman are set to star in the second season CBS All Access' anthology series "Why Women Kill" . The dark comedy series has been created by Marc Cherry of "Desperate Housewives" fame.

According to Deadline, the new season is set in 1949 and will feature new storylines. It will explore what it means to be beautiful, the hidden truth behind the facades people present to the world, the effects of being ignored and overlooked by society, and finally, the lengths one woman will go in order to finally belong.

Tolman, best known for featuring in the FX series "Fargo" , will play Alma, a timid and awkward housewife, who remains optimistic in the face of the world's cruelty. Alma yearns for a spot in the local garden club and to see her ungainly daughter married, but her life is disrupted once she learns of her husband's secret hobby. Frost, who starred in filmmaker Edgar Wright's "Three Flavours Cornetto" trilogy alongside Simon Pegg, will portray Bertram, Alma's beloved husband.

He spends his days as a veterinarian putting sick and injured animals out of their misery. Always kind and good-humoured, Bertram has a secret hobby that is darker than his jovial nature lets on. "Why Women Kill" is produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Studios.

Cherry serves as executive producer alongside Brian Grazer, Samie Kim Falvey, Michael Hanel, Mindy Schultheis, Marc Webb and Francie Calfo..

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

Spain doubts Gibraltar border deal possible without Brexit agreement -source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pidilite to acquire Huntsman Group's Indian subsidiary for Rs 2,100 cr

Pidilite Industries, the manufacturers of the popular Fevicol brand of adhesives, on Thursday agreed to acquire the US-based Huntsman Groups Indian subsidiary for Rs 2,100 crore. Huntsman operates a 100 per cent subsidiary in the country --...

Justice Department ramps up inquiry into NY care home deaths

The US Justice Department vastly expanded an inquiry Wednesday that could determine whether New York is undercounting coronavirus deaths among nursing home residents, demanding detailed data from hundreds of private facilities. The demand r...

2020 US Presidential election to be most expensive in history, expected to cost USD 14 billion

The 2020 Presidential election is turning out to be the most expensive election in history and twice as expensive as the previous presidential election cycle, with the total cost of the election expected to reach an unprecedented USD 14 bil...

China shares firm as consumer stocks shine on upbeat earnings

China stocks eked out gains on Thursday, bucking a global selloff, supported by the consumer sector after leading companies posted robust third-quarter earnings. The CSI300 index rose 0.5 to 4,760.90 points at the end of the morning session...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020