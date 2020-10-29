'Brave New World' axed after single season

Streamer Peacock has cancelled the science fiction drama series 'Brave New World', starring Alden Ehrenreich and Demi Moore, after its first season. Based on Aldous Huxley's novel of the same name, the show premiered on the the streaming service from NBCUniversal in July.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter, the show's studio arm, Universal Cable Productions (UCP), is in the process of shopping the series to find an international window for the drama. It's unclear if landing an international partner will lead to a second season for the series. The representatives for Peacock and UCP shared a statement after pulling the plug on the David Wiener-created show on Wednesday.

"There will not be season two of 'Brave New World' on Peacock. David Wiener created a thought-provoking and cinematic adaptation. We're grateful to the cast and crew who brought this world to life. We look forward to telling more stories with David in the future," they said. "Brave New World" imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of "monogamy, privacy, money, family and history".

The show also features Kylie Bunbury, Hannah John-Kamen, Sen Mitsuji, Joseph Morgan and Nina Sosanya..