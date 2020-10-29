Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nicole Kidman to star in 'Things I Know To Be True' for Amazon

Actor Nicole Kidman is all set to re-collaborate with online streamer Amazon Prime Video and will star in a drama series 'Things I Know To Be True'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-10-2020 10:54 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 10:38 IST
Nicole Kidman to star in 'Things I Know To Be True' for Amazon
Actor Nicole Kidman. . Image Credit: ANI

Actor Nicole Kidman is all set to re-collaborate with online streamer Amazon Prime Video and will star in a drama series 'Things I Know To Be True'. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kidman will also be executive producing the drama series.

The show is her third project with Amazon, following 'The Expatriates' and 'Pretty Things' which is currently under development. The drama series is based on the play 'I Know These Things To Be True' by Andrew Bovell and it revolves around the story of a married couple who watch as their adult children make decisions that change the course of their lives.

"I'll never forget the experience I had watching Andrew's play in Sydney, having one of those transcendent theatre experiences," The Hollywood Reporter quoted Kidman as saying. "Andrew's play is exquisite and his scripts for the series are just as good. With Amazon's belief, Jen Salke's guidance, and an extraordinary producing team, we have big hopes for what this can be," added Kidman.

Bovell will be adapting the play and will executive produce with Kidman and Per Saari of Blossom Films, Amanda Higgs and Alastair McKinnon of Matchbox Pictures, and Jan Chapman.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar's Suu Kyi casts early vote in poll hit by COVID-19 curbs

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi cast a ballot on Thursday in the capital Naypyitaw ahead of Novembers election after being unable to travel to her registered township near Yangon due to restrictions aimed at containing a spike in coronaviru...

HAL inks Rs 400-cr pact with Tech Mahindra for project Parivartan

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd HAL on Thursday said the company signed a contract worth Rs 400 crore with Tech Mahindra for implementation of enterprise resource planning ERP to support its project Parivartan. Project Parivartan is a comprehen...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks sink as coronavirus lockdowns loom

Global stocks and the euro tumbled on Wednesday as coronavirus infections rose in Europe and the United States, igniting fears of strict lockdowns that would damage already fragile economic recoveries. European shares fell 2.8 to their lowe...

Tata Coffee Q2 net profit up 5.6pc to Rs 42 cr

Tata Coffee Ltd on Wednesday reported a 5.65 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 42.40 crore for September quarter on improved revenues. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 40.13 crore in the corresponding quarter of pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020