Vidyut Jammwal joins forces with Discovery to promote tiger conservation movement

Actor Vidyut Jammwal joined the new edition of World Wide Fund for Nature India (WWF India) initiative Project C.A.T

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-10-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 17:27 IST
Vidyut Jammwal (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Vidyut Jammwal joined the new edition of World Wide Fund for Nature India (WWF India) initiative Project C.A.T: Conserving Acres for Tigers'. The project aims to sensitise people about the cause of saving the wild tiger population.

In the campaign video, the 39-year-old actor encourages people to be a part of this initiative by helping the nearly extinct species by donating towards the cause to help conserve the habitat at www.projectcat.discovery.com. He made the campaign video special by performing Kalaripayattu moves inspired by the movements of tigers to make sure the message of their conservation hit homes.

"Tigers teach us so many attributes that are applicable towards shaping our personalities, and I often take inspiration for their agility and fierceness in several aspects of my life. As part of this initiative, I tried to depict and imbibe the nature, kindness and ferocity of the beast through Kalaripayattu," Jammwal said. "Saving the tiger population is certainly the need of the hour - its survival and presence play a crucial role in the sustenance, balance and well-being of the ecosystem. It is our duty to conserve their habitat and help increase the number of wild tigers in any way we can. I feel honoured to be associated with Animal Planet to promote such an important cause," he added.

On Jammawal's joining the noble cause, Megha Tata of Discovery is hopeful that it will encourage others to contribute towards the cause. "We remain committed in our efforts of spreading awareness and conserving the wildlife. Project CAT is our effort towards the global goal of doubling the number of tigers in the wild by 2022. We are confident that Vidyut Jammwal's strong support for this noble initiative will help more people to join us and encourage them to contribute towards the cause," said, Megha Tata, Managing Director - South Asia, Discovery.

Launched in 2016, Project C.A.T. supports Discovery's global effort to double the wild tiger population by 2022, the next Year of the Tiger. By conserving nearly six million acres of protected land including India and Bhutan among other countries, this initiative, in collaboration with WWF and others, aims to ensure a healthy habitat for tigers. Discovery has further increased the ambit of Project C.A.T. by extending support for Tiger conservation initiatives in Sundarbans forest located in the coastal region of Bay of Bengal. (ANI)

