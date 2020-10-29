Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scarred by war but home at last, two Libyan families pray for peace

Like many on opposite sides of the front lines, the two families have lost loved ones and seen their livelihoods and dreams destroyed by nearly a decade of conflict. But while daunting obstacles still stand in the way of a lasting political settlement, the Bouzids are slowly repairing their own small corner of the country, the ransacked south Tripoli farm they returned to after fighting in the area ended in June.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 17:39 IST
Scarred by war but home at last, two Libyan families pray for peace

Libya's warring armies have agreed a ceasefire and, years after being forced to flee for their lives, the Bouzids and the Alis are finally back at home. Like many on opposite sides of the front lines, the two families have lost loved ones and seen their livelihoods and dreams destroyed by nearly a decade of conflict.

But while daunting obstacles still stand in the way of a lasting political settlement, the Bouzids are slowly repairing their own small corner of the country, the ransacked south Tripoli farm they returned to after fighting in the area ended in June. "Dad, Mum and I would sit in the middle of the day and drink tea and enjoy the view of our crops. But then the war came and we fled," said Mohammed Bouzid, 45. "After we returned, there was nothing left."

To the east in Benghazi, the Alis had to leave their Misrata Street neighbourhood when fighting engulfed Libya's second biggest city in 2014. They returned in 2018, so desperate to get home that they ignored official warnings about landmines and unexploded bombs.

"I personally saw four mines exploding," said Nasira Abdullah Ali, who now lives with her mother and five brothers in an apartment surrounded by ruins. Most of the recent warfare was in the west as Khalifa Haftar's eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) waged a 14-month campaign to seize Tripoli, seat of the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).

Earlier battles during the chaotic years since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that ousted long-time national leader Muammar Gaddafi had ruined large parts of Benghazi and other cities. Last week the two sides agreed a ceasefire and next month the United Nations will host a meeting to seek a lasting political settlement and set a date for elections.

Libyans have been through broken ceasefires and peace talks before. Many are sceptical that it will be different this time. REVIVING A BARREN FARM

As they work their farm, pulling enough spent ammunition from the fields to fill 10 sacks, Mohammed Bouzid and his 70-year-old father Younes rue their burnt fruit trees and their lost cattle and sheep. "It was all green. I had watered these orange trees since I was seven years old. When we came back we found it was all dry," said Mohammed.

They left the farm in the Ain Zara district when Haftar launched his war last year, returning only after his retreat. Street after street in the neighbourhood shows the scars of fighting, with electricity lines cut, and shops and houses burned out. The destruction reached the Bouzids' farm a few minutes' drive away down a rough track.

"All you can see is a result of personal effort and the savings we have left. There is no electricity or water. I have a well and used a generator to run the pump to irrigate the farm," Younes said. Now his family, which has friends in eastern Libya, just wants the bloodshed to end, he said.

BACK AMONG THE RUINS The view from Nasira Abdullah Ali's apartment is of smashed concrete. Bullet marks and shellholes puncture the walls of nearby buildings.

Together with the rest of her family, the 30-year-old lawyer spent the years away from Misrata Street on a farm and then in a room in a school. The family business - a small neighbourhood supermarket - was smashed during their absence.

However, for some neighbours, things were worse. Retired soldier Jamal al-Mellah and his wife have to live in the house of a friend after their home was destroyed. Though partly destroyed, the Alis' apartment is still serviceable, even if they had to rig up electricity wires themselves and carry their own water, and Nasira's brothers now have make ends meet doing casual daily work.

"But when we returned we were happy. It was a beautiful, wonderful feeling to be home," she said.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Get Data Center Ready in 2020 with iRack - A Self-Powered and Compact Solution for Office Spaces

Bangalore, Karnataka, India Business Wire India The paradigm shift in business operations and norms of the new normal demands effective space management and reduced operating costs. Ease of use, customized solutions, and speed of executi...

EU urged to demand tougher Thai labour safeguards before trade talks

By Nanchanok Wongsamuth BANGKOK, Oct 29 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The European Union should ensure that Thailand tightens its labour laws as a condition for resuming trade talks, rights groups and big companies said, accusing the country...

Child labourers rescued from Malpe

In a joint operation, 17 girls aged around 13 to 18 years, engaged to pick fish at the Malpe port here, were rescued by women and child development department and Udupi district child protection unit on Thursday,officials said. The rescue o...

Report slams UK's Labour Party for tolerating anti-Semitism

Officials in Britains opposition Labour Party failed to stamp out anti-Semitism and committed unlawful acts of harassment and discrimination against members of the Jewish community, the UK equalities watchdog said Thursday. The Equality and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020