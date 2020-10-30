Left Menu
Kung Fu Panda 4 to have more insights on Po, Ping's family, Po vs Kai & many more

Updated: 30-10-2020 13:35 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 13:35 IST
Kung Fu Panda 4 to have more insights on Po, Ping's family, Po vs Kai & many more
The franchise aficionados will be happy to know that Kung Fu Panda 4 won't mark an end to the franchise. Image Credit: Facebook / Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 4 does not have an official announcement. Seeing the remarkable success of Kung Fu Panda 3, fans are desperate to know when they will get the fourth movie.

Kung Fu Panda 4 is a highly demanding computer-animated movie animated movie lovers and franchise enthusiasts have been waiting for the last three years. The third movie in the Kung Fu Panda franchise grossed USD 143.5 million in the United States and Canada, and USD 377.6 million in other territories, for a worldwide total of USD 521.2 million, and is the lowest-grossing film in the series. Deadline Hollywood previously reported that Kung Fu Panda 3 made a net profit of USD 76.65 million, when factoring together all expenses and revenues for the film, making it one of the top twenty most profitable release of 2016.

The franchise aficionados will be happy to know that Kung Fu Panda 4 won't mark an end to the franchise. According to the co-founder and CEO of DreamWorks Animation, Jeffrey Katzenberg there are supposed to be six movies in the franchise. Hence, we can say Kung Fu Panda 5 and 6 are also confirmed.

The upcoming Kung Fu Panda 4 will see the returning of actors like Jack Black, Jackie Chan, Angelina Jolie, Lucy Liu, Bryan Cranston, Dustin Hoffman and Seth Rogen. They will lend the voice for Po, Monkey, Tigress, Viper, Li Shan, Shifu and Mantis respectively. The fourth movie is going to have more insights into Po Ping's family and relationships. It is even natural to see Po fighting with Kai and putting an end on his wrongdoings.

All the movies will focus on Po. Kung Fu Panda 4 will have more insights on Po, Ping's family and their relationships. Fans will be amused seeing Po fighting with Kai and putting an end on his wrongdoings.

The viewers earlier saw Po and the Kung Fu masters were left well off. Po entered the Panda village in Kung Fu Panda 3 and reunited with his dad and other pandas. But when the villainous undead warrior named Kai came into limelight, the problem started to rise. The animated movie enthusiasts will be enthralled by seeing Po reuniting with his family after meeting his biological father. The viewers can also see him teaching his son the art of Kung Fu and turning him into a Kung Fu master.

Kung Fu Panda 4 does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

