Shrek 5’s possible release in 2022, plot to focus on Shrek’s family

The confirmation of Shrek 5 was made seven years back. Several fans earlier believed that the next movie would start from the point where Shrek 4 titled Shrek Forever After ended.

Many rumors earlier popped up that Shrek 5 had been cancelled. But that was not true at all. The movie was already confirmed earlier and commenced its pre-production works long time back.

NBC Universal and Dreamworks confirmed in 2016 that Shrek 5 would be made to complete the five-movie franchise. In July same year, The Hollywood Reporter cited sources saying that the fifth film was planned for a 2019 release.

According to some leaked reports, Shrek 5 is set to be premiered anytime in September 2022. Its filming is likely to start at the ending phase of 2020. The characters in Shrek 5 is going to be same but the movie creators want to introduce a new plot and theme. The studio signed up Michael McCullers to work as the new writer.

Fans will be amused to know that the characters in Shrek 5 are going to be the same. The viewers, who have passionately loved the previous four movies, may not be aware that Chris Meledandri had been provided the responsibility to be the executive producer of both Shrek 5 and Puss in Boots. However, the creators will work on new plot and theme to meet the requirement of NBCUniversal.

The viewers will be enthralled watching Shrek and Donkey with much of their adventures in the imminent Shrek 5. The new characters could play important parts in how the movie shapes up. The characters in Shrek 5 will be familiar to modern gadgets like smartphones and many more. The story will have a focus on Shrek's family, his and Fiona's kids who are grown-up or teenagers now.

Once Shrek 5 was announced, Steve Burke, the CEO of NBCUniversal said that the investors that he appointed producer Chris Meledandri to oversee the production of the movie. He said that he thinks the producer will be able to breathe new life to the movie franchise.

"He (Meledandri) is creatively going to try to help us figure out how to resurrect Shrek' and add value as we create new franchises. The overall goal will be to maximize revenues by creating popular characters which can be licensed out for lucrative spin-off merchandise and theme park attractions," NME quoted the NBCUniversal head as saying after officially announcing the film, EconoTimes noted.

The script for Shrek 5 is also complete. "I finished that script which I really, really, really love. It's really personal to me. It's got a pretty big reinvention behind it that I guess I can't really reveal," CinemaBlend quoted Michael McCullers saying. The American film director, Mike Mitchell stated in October 2016 that Austin Powers screenwriter Michael McCullers had written a script based on his own original idea. In March 2017, asked about the script, McCullers said it featured "a pretty big reinvention" for the film series.

The filming for Shrek 5 was said to be started at the end of 2020. However, the production was affected due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic brought the entire entertainment industry to a standstill with unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

Shrek 5 is likely to hit the big screens in September 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the animated movies.

