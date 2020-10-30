Left Menu
Soccer-BeIN sports chairman Al-Khelaifi acquitted in TV rights case

Today’s verdict is a total vindication," Al-Khelaifi said in a statement issued by his lawyer. "It restores my faith in the rule of law and in due process, after four years of baseless allegations, fictitious charges and constant smears of my reputation." The court was also expected to return a verdict on Friday on Valcke, who has been charged with accepting bribes, aggravated criminal mismanagement, and falsification of documents.

The chairman of Qatar-based media group BeIN Sports and president of French soccer club Paris St Germain, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, has been acquitted in a case involving the award of television rights for the World Cup, his lawyers said on Friday. Al-Khelaifi had been accused of inciting former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke to commit aggravated criminal mismanagement. The trial at the Swiss Federal Criminal Court was not connected to Al-Khelaifi's role at Paris St Germain.

