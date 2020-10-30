Alexander Zverev denies accusations of domestic abuse

Alexander Zverev denied accusations of domestic abuse on Friday, saying they are "simply not true." The 23-year-old German tennis player was responding to an interview former girlfriend Olga Sharypova gave to Russian sports website Championat on Thursday. Sharypova, a former Russian tennis player, said Zverev attempted to strangle her with a pillow and hit her head against a wall at a New York hotel before the U.S. Open in 2019. She said she feared for her life at the time. Sharypova initially accused an unnamed ex-boyfriend of abuse on Instagram.

Zverev responded to the latest interview on Twitter, writing that he has known Sharypova since they were children, but he rejected the claims of abuse. "I very much regret that she makes such statements. Because the accusations are simply not true," the U.S. Open finalist wrote. "We had a relationship, but it ended a long time ago. Why Olga is making these allegations now, I just don't know. I really hope that the two of us will find a way to deal with each other again in a reasonable and respectful way."