Kaguya-sama Season 3 to focus on Miyuki, Kaguya, series to be further delayed

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War Season 3 is reportedly set to enter production. The imminent season won't be coming out anytime soon as the anime series has been delayed due to the original video animation (OVA) movies. Read further to get more updates on Kaguya-sama Season 3.

The imminent Kaguya-sama Season 3 will contain the storyline of Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane, who are the head honchos of the student council at a prestigious school for children of the elite, with Kaguya being the cream of the crop, Polygon stated.

According to an announcement made on Twitter, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War will get Season 3. It will reportedly include the arc where Shirogane gets a chance to study abroad since this was also important to build up the events leading to their confession in the manga.

The upcoming Kaguya-sama Season 3 should cover the chapters where the student council organizes another cultural event. Miyuki plots a complex plan that he hopes will force a confession out of Kaguya in Kaguya-sama Season 3, EconoTimes noted.

Kaguya-sama Season 3 will continue the story of Miyuki and Kaguya, who are both in love with each other but are too proud to say it. They also believe that the person that is first to confess becomes the inferior one in the relationship. As a result, they both vowed to set up convoluted mind games and daily traps to force the other to confess, the above source noted.

The making of Kaguya-sama Season 3 was affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic shattered the entire entertainment industry and brought it to a standstill with unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time. Thus, fans need to wait for an additional time.

Kaguya-sama Season 3 anime was officially confirmed on October 25 to be in production at a special event called 'Kaguya-sama Wants To Tell You On Stage'.

