One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers: Kaido comes into human form, many people infected

One Piece Chapter 994 is just a few hours away from its release, but the spoilers are already flooding the web world. The full summary of this imminent chapter has recently been leaked online.

One Piece Chapter 994 is titled 'Also Known as Yamato'. Its full summary was shared by Reddit user gyrozepp95 who got it from Redon from the Manga Helpers Forum. The first few panels of the manga show continues with the fight between Kaido and Akazaya.

Before going into One Piece Chapter 994 leaked spoilers details, let us notify you that we all need to wait for One Piece Chapter 995 as it will be on a break next week. It will be back in the Weekly Shonen Jump issue after a hiatus of one week.

Manga lovers can see Kinemon using his Kitsunebiryuu in One Piece Chapter 994 to prevent Kiku's arm from bleeding. Kaido reportedly says that he admires the samurai for their loyalty, mainly for their dedication and their preparedness to give up their lives.

In One Piece Chapter 994, Kaido comes into his human form. Despite constant attacks of the Akazaya Nine, he seems fit and fine. The summary reveals the continuation of the fight at Skull Dome's roof, IBT noted.

Jinbei and Sanji easily take the headliners out in One Piece Chapter 994. Queen's Ice Oni plague bullets already infect many people. Omasa is also one of the infected persons. According to Chopper, making of an antidote is next to impossible, but Queen may be secretly having one vaccine.

On the other hand, One Piece Chapter 995 is likely to focus on some major characters' death as Kaido says that death is the completion of man. Yamato and Momo will finally join hands after the Oden situation is cleared. According to BlockToro, Luffy, Sanji and Jinbe will fight some more smile users in One Piece Chapter 995 before they reach Kaido and the ultimate fight begins.

One Piece Chapter 994 will be officially out on Sunday, November 1.

