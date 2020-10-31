Left Menu
Development News Edition

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers: Kaido comes into human form, many people infected

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 31-10-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 15:26 IST
One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers: Kaido comes into human form, many people infected
Manga lovers can see Kinemon using his Kitsunebiryuu in One Piece Chapter 994 to prevent Kiku’s arm from bleeding. Image Credit: Facebook / One Piece

One Piece Chapter 994 is just a few hours away from its release, but the spoilers are already flooding the web world. The full summary of this imminent chapter has recently been leaked online.

One Piece Chapter 994 is titled 'Also Known as Yamato'. Its full summary was shared by Reddit user gyrozepp95 who got it from Redon from the Manga Helpers Forum. The first few panels of the manga show continues with the fight between Kaido and Akazaya.

Before going into One Piece Chapter 994 leaked spoilers details, let us notify you that we all need to wait for One Piece Chapter 995 as it will be on a break next week. It will be back in the Weekly Shonen Jump issue after a hiatus of one week.

Manga lovers can see Kinemon using his Kitsunebiryuu in One Piece Chapter 994 to prevent Kiku's arm from bleeding. Kaido reportedly says that he admires the samurai for their loyalty, mainly for their dedication and their preparedness to give up their lives.

In One Piece Chapter 994, Kaido comes into his human form. Despite constant attacks of the Akazaya Nine, he seems fit and fine. The summary reveals the continuation of the fight at Skull Dome's roof, IBT noted.

Jinbei and Sanji easily take the headliners out in One Piece Chapter 994. Queen's Ice Oni plague bullets already infect many people. Omasa is also one of the infected persons. According to Chopper, making of an antidote is next to impossible, but Queen may be secretly having one vaccine.

On the other hand, One Piece Chapter 995 is likely to focus on some major characters' death as Kaido says that death is the completion of man. Yamato and Momo will finally join hands after the Oden situation is cleared. According to BlockToro, Luffy, Sanji and Jinbe will fight some more smile users in One Piece Chapter 995 before they reach Kaido and the ultimate fight begins.

One Piece Chapter 994 will be officially out on Sunday, November 1. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga.

Also Read: One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

AFI chief warns athletes not to take banned drugs by taking advantage of COVID-19 pandemic

The Athletics Federation of India on Saturday warned athletes and coaches against using banned drugs by taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic and said the country could be suspended if the doping menace continues unabated. AFI President...

Yeh Diwali Vocal4Local wali!

New Delhi, 31st October, 2020 vocal4localoffers.in is all set to promote Indian Handicraft and Artisan websites to generate business digitally this festive season. Amidst the pandemic, vocal4local has especially curated the offers from vari...

Goa line producers association distances itself from Dilip Borkar's statements over littering by Dharma Productions

Three days after Dilip Borkar, a member of Goa line producers association, called a meeting clarifying the issue of littering at Nerul during Karan Johars film shoot -- being highlighted in national media -- the outfit on Saturday distanced...

Hamilton leads only practice session as F1 returns to Imola

Lewis Hamilton finished ahead of Max Verstappen in the only practice session for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Saturday as Formula One returned to the Imola circuit for the first time since 2006. Hamilton clocked 1 minute, 14.726 seconds...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020