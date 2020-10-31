Left Menu
'Hocus Pocus' cast reunite for Bette Midler's annual Hulaween benefit

The cast of 'Hocus Pocus' reunited to raise funds at an annual Hulaween benefit for the New York Restoration Project.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-10-2020 16:59 IST
A still from the invite 'In Search of The Sanderson Sisters'. (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The cast of 'Hocus Pocus' reunited to raise funds at an annual Hulaween benefit for the New York Restoration Project. The non-profit project is founded by Bette Midler, one of the actors starring in the film, that aims to create a greener and more sustainable New York City, according to Variety.

During the event 'In Search of The Sanderson Sisters, A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover', stars of the cult classic Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy reprising their roles (and outfits) for the hour-long witchy event. It also featured Glenn Close, Billy Crystal, Jamie Lee Curtis, Samantha Diaz, Todrick Hall, Jennifer Hudson, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Michael Kors and his husband Lance LePere, Adam Lambert, George Lopez, Alex Moffat, Vinessa Shaw, Martin Short, Sarah Silverman, John Stamos, Meryl Streep, Kenan Thompson, Sophie von Haselberg, Bella Hadid and Mariah Carey, as per Variety.

The 1993 Halloween classic follows a trio of witches who are resurrected three centuries after their execution by a curious boy named Max (Katz) in Salem, Mass. As the witches try to acclimate to the 20th century, they find to their horror that Halloween has become a holiday. Before they can succeed in wreaking havoc, Max must save his town from falling under the witches' spell. Currently, the sequel of 'Hocus Pocus' in the works at Disney Plus. (ANI)

