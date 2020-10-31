'Star Trek' composer Michael Giacchino comes up with first solo album 'Travelogue, Volume 1'

Musician Michael Giacchino, known for his work in 'Star Trek,' released his first solo album 'Travelogue, Volume 1,' which combines science-fiction storytelling with lounge music. The album is credited to 'Michael Giacchino and his Nouvelle Modernica Orchestra.' It

The Oscar and Emmy winner has been working nonstop for years on films in the 'Star Trek,' 'Jurassic World,' 'Planet of the Apes,' 'Incredibles' and Marvel Universe franchises. So when the pandemic hit, he decided to write something just for himself, as per Variety. "I love old radio dramas," he told Variety. "I love the music of Arthur Lyman, Martin Denny and Les Baxter. And I loved Captain Kirk's ship logs from the original 'Star Trek.' I took those and just mashed them all together into a concept album."

The 55-minute album is narrated by an unnamed astral traveller (Janina Gavankar) searching for a better planet than the one she left. She discovers earth and is initially entranced by its beauty and people, but eventually dismayed and repulsed by their behaviour. The music is a mix of orchestra, pop, lounge, jazz, electronics and exotica, all played by a handful of LA soloists plus strings recorded in Sydney, Australia. As for that 'Volume 1' title, Giacchino reports there will definitely be a sequel. "I have the whole story mapped out for Volume 2," he said. (ANI)