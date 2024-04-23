Oscar-winning director Hazanavicius returns to Cannes with animated feature

The prestigious Cannes Film Festival has announced a vibrant addition to its official selection for the forthcoming 77th edition, scheduled from May 14 to May 25. A total of 13 new films have been introduced, enriching the lineup with a blend of international talent and captivating narratives. Among the highlights, three new entries grace the competition lineup, including the highly anticipated animated feature 'The Most Precious of Cargoes' by acclaimed director Michel Hazanavicius, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Hazanavicius, renowned for his Oscar-winning film 'The Artist', now presents a poignant adaptation of Jean-Claude Grumberg's Second World War novel, promising a compelling narrative infused with magical realism. Another notable addition is Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof's 'Seed of the Sacred Fig', offering a profound exploration set against the backdrop of Iran's cultural landscape.

Despite challenges, Rasoulof's distinctive voice continues to captivate audiences globally. Additionally, Emanuel Parvu's 'Three Miles to the End of the World' brings forth a unique perspective, further diversifying the cinematic experience at Cannes.

In a statement, festival organizers expressed excitement over the inclusion of these remarkable films, highlighting the festival's commitment to showcasing diverse voices and narratives from around the world. Notably, the festival will feature special screenings of Oliver Stone's documentary 'Lula', shedding light on the enigmatic Brazilian leader Lula da Silva, alongside other compelling works such as Arnaud Desplechin's 'Spectators', Lou Ye's 'An Unfinished Film', and Tudor Giurgiu's 'Nasty'.

Moreover, the Cannes Premiere sidebar will showcase Gael Morel's 'Vivre, Mourir, Renaitre' and Jessica Palud's 'Maria', promising an engaging array of cinematic experiences. The festival's Un Certain Regard section will open with Runar Runarsson's 'When the Light Breaks' on May 15, while Celine Sallette's debut feature 'Niki' and Gints Zilbalodis' 'Flow' will also feature prominently, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The 77th Cannes Festival is set to commence with Quentin Dupieux's 'The Second Act', featuring acclaimed actors Lea Seydoux and Vincent Lindon, promising a spectacular start to this celebration of cinema. Stay tuned for more updates as Cannes 2024 unfolds, promising a captivating journey through the world of film. (ANI)

