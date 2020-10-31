Malayalees across the globe greet Oommen Chandy on his 77th birthday

Over 30 Malayalee organisations from across the globe came together in a unique online meeting to celebrate the 77th birthday of former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy on Saturday. The special meeting wasalso held to felicitate Chandy on his completion of 50 years as MLA from the Puthupallyconstituency in Kottayam district.

Several congress leaders, celebrities and eminent citizens also took part in the online event, a press release said. Indian Overseas Congress Chairperson Dr Sam Pitroda, who inaugurated the meeting,said he was delighted to be speaking on behalf of the Malayalee diaspora across the world.

He said there are many leaders from Kerala who are very active and supportive in the Indian Overseas Congress. Addressing the event, Shashi Tharoor, MP, expressed his admiration for Chandy and recalled his contributions to society.

"What sets him apart is that Chandy not only understands what people need, but also delivers results," he said, adding even the United Nations had recognised Chandy's work with an award. Senior Congress leaders Kapil Sibal and Pallam Raju, AICC secretary Himanshu Vyas, Indian Ambassador to the Netherlands, Venu Rajamony, CPI(M) Politburo member S Ramachandran Pillai, noted film director Adoor Gopalakrishnan, actor Kunchacko Boban , Oscar winner Resul Pookutty, singers Hariharan and Chitra were among those who took part in the online event.