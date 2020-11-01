Rebel Wilson, her boyfriend Jacob Busch celebrate their first Halloween together

Left Menu
Australian actor Rebel Wilson celebrated Halloween alongside her boyfriend Jacob Busch.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-11-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 16:33 IST
Jacob Busch and Rebel Wilson (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Australian actor Rebel Wilson celebrated Halloween alongside her boyfriend Jacob Busch. The 40-year-old shared a series of photos from a small gathering with friends on Saturday (local time), showing off her costume as a 'Rona Warrior,' referring to the novel coronavirus.

Wilson attacks a pinata shaped like the microscopic image of the coronavirus that has come to define 2020, in a video post. She captioned one of the videos, "Rona (Warrior Princess)", adding "Rona be gone!" on another clip. The 'Pitch Perfect' actor also posted a selfie of her and Busch, in which he appears to be shirtless as he smiles next to his girlfriend.

As reported by People Magazine, the 'Isn't It Romantic' star and the 31-year-old businessman Busch, made their public debut as a couple last month when they travelled to Monaco to attend the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health where they met Prince Albert. The duo, since then the duo continued to spend time together and frequently document their outings on social media. Over the last week, Wilson shared some new photos with Busch showing the pair's latest workout.

In one selfie posted on her Instagram page, the pair got close while posing together in their athletic wear. "Early morning exercise with JB," the 'Isn't It Romantic' star', captioned the picture, adding an affectionate blowing kisses emoji. Wilson went on to share a more candid snap from the pair's photo session on her Instagram Story, in which Busch playfully raised his arm over his head. Hours earlier, the star also shared another photo of the pair, as they smiled while enjoying the evening outside.

